PLATTSBURGH — New York State capacity limits will expand across a range of industries next month.
Here is the breakdown:
• Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services will increase from 50 percent to 75 percent capacity beginning Friday, May 7.
• Gyms and fitness centers outside of New York City will increase from 33 percent to 50 percent capacity beginning Saturday, May 15.
• Casinos and gaming facilities will increase from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity beginning Saturday, May 15.
• Offices will increase from 50 percent to 75 percent capacity beginning Saturday, May 15.
• Large-scale outdoor event venues, including professional and collegiate sports and live performing arts and entertainment, can increase capacity limits from 20 percent to 33 percent beginning Wednesday, May 19.
"We are making tremendous progress in the fight against COVID-19 — our vaccination rates are going up and the positivity and hospitalization rates are going down, so now we are going to open the valves of our economy even further," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says in a recent news release.
"We are increasing the capacity limits throughout several industries, including gyms outside of New York City, casinos, offices and large-scale outdoor event venues.
"This is all great news, but we are not out of the woods yet. Washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced are critical tools each of us can use to slow the spread as we continue our efforts to defeat COVID once and for all."
