PLATTSBURGH - The City of Plattsburgh's recent actions to drastically restructure its workforce has drawn pointed reactions from city candidates.
Chris Rosenquest and Tenzin Dorjee who are both running against Mayor Colin Read in a Democratic Party primary, Scott Beebie, the Republican mayoral candidate, and Jacob Avery, a candidate for the Common Council in Ward 2, all spoke out against the workforce reductions.
"The last Plattsburgh city council meeting has many in our community, including myself, outraged," Avery said.
"The council's vote to let city workers go, without public input, is disgusting and worthy of review."
More Than 60 Positions Targeted
The city voted Thursday to restructure its workforce, impacting more than 60 positions total. The changes were attributed to expected budget deficits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been ravaging the globe for months now.
The Common Council voted 5 to 1 for the cuts, with Patrick McFarlin (I-Ward 5) casting the lone vote against.
McFarlin, who tried to table the measure, said he would have liked to see more discussion on the issue.
The move to table the item was deadlocked at three with Councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Paul DeDominicas (D-Ward 4) going along with McFarlin.
Ira Barbell (D-Ward1), Michael Kelly (D-Ward 2) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted against tabling the measure.
The mayor broke the tie, forcing the vote.
Transparency Lacking
Rosenquest said that although the cuts may have been warranted, "the means by which these decisions were presented to the council is indicative of continued lack of communication, transparency, and leadership of the current mayor."
“The mayor’s job is to provide information in a way that facilitates thoughtful and educated decision making," Rosenquest said.
"Here, again, we see just the opposite."
Rosenquest said it was evident that some councilors were blindsided by the proposal.
"The mayor’s decision to balance the budget on the backs of city workers essentially left many of the council with absolutely no time to prepare questions or evaluate other options," he said.
"It also completely blocked public and employee input.”
With city meetings being affected by social distancing requirements due to the virus contagion, Rosenquest said the opportunity for dialogue on such important matters is limited, but not an excuse.
"And again, just like we’ve seen with other hot-button issues, this decision was made without direct input by those they impact the most," he said.
"This is not the leadership or transparency our city needs in this time of uncertainty. Full departments and city employees should not find out about decisions on their employment status via YouTube.”
Rosenquest, who serves as the Area 9 representative on the Clinton County Legislature, has said that as mayor, he will be as transparent with city employees, community members, and particularly with councilors.
“At the county level we’re considering similar measures," he said.
"However, we’re including department heads and the individual employees that will be impacted. There is no reason anyone should feel ill-informed prior to making life-changing decisions such as these. If those being asked to make these decisions do feel ill-informed, it is the mayor’s job to ensure decision makers and those impacted have the opportunity to engage in informed and thorough dialogue.”
Union Unhappy
Of the more than 60 positions impacted, nearly half were already vacant, leaving 30 union jobs and five management positions to be reworked.
Read had said that those positions would be restructured, furloughed or laid-off.
He said the city will negotiate with its unions and department heads to seek alternatives to layoffs such as job-sharing, reduced hours, retirement incentives and salary freezes or reductions.
The city would also make every effort to reabsorb these individuals into other positions as working conditions, the budget and employee preferences permit.
Jason Keable, president of the city's largest union, American Federation of State County Municipal Employees Council 66 Local 788, said the union did feel "blindsided" by the cuts.
He said he wished there had been more communication from the city, and that the union was part of the decision-making process.
Councilor DeDominicas, who joined the council Jan. 1, resigned a day after the vote.
DeDominicas said he felt the way the city was being run was "broken."
Inhumane
Dorjee, a downtown restaurant owner, questioned the timing of the council's move.
"I can understand the mayor and council’s decision to put a moratorium on new hires, but to lay-off/furlough city employees at this time seems to be completely out of touch with reality," Dorjee said.
"Everyone is suffering right now and to add to that is inhumane."
Dorjee said the mayor and council need to understand that not everything can be measured through a balanced budget, especially in these times. They should be focused on using every city resource to support city residents and employees, he added.
Dorjee also questioned recent city spending on such items as the demolition of the former Glens Falls National Bank on Margaret Street to make way for a parking lot, saying that money could have been used to save jobs.
"It looks to me that they have lost touch with the needs of the residents," he said.
"I don’t see how that (demolition) is essential."
Dorjee called upon the mayor and council to talk with residents and employees and concentrate their efforts in supporting their needs.
"Have some empathy and compassion," he said.
"Human suffering cannot be alleviated or measured in dollars and cents. My heart goes out to those employees who are being laid off. They deserve better and our support in these dire uncertain times."
Difficult Discussion
Beebie, retired city police officer, said the public process and democracy depend on transparency, and elected officials need to be held accountable.
"Difficult decisions need to be made in difficult times. Unfortunately, the utter lack of transparency erodes confidence at a time when constituents have enough to fear," Beebie said.
"The assumption that the City of Plattsburgh can’t participate in a difficult discussion and the path of action taken by Colin Read, the Finance Committee and the city councilors severs ties at a time when we should be building stronger connections."
Beebie said he has been proud of the way the community has supported one another.
"I am deeply disappointed that Mr. Read and his council were not likewise inspired," he said.
More Discussion
Avery, who himself was diagnosed with COVID-19, but has since recovered, said the majority of the councilors did not have time to review the cuts, "to really get their heads around what this means for our city."
Avery also did not like that many employees found out about the cuts while watching the meeting via video.
"There are tough decisions to be made, but there is no reason for the lack of compassion and decency," Avery said.
"I understand we are in difficult times. I understand difficult decisions need to be made. An open and focused evaluation of our city personnel is certainly called for. However, in a community government, we need to allow community input. And those representing us should have all of the information and appropriate time to process all of this information."
Avery said he believes more discussion on the issue could have been done through technology.
"I do not understand, nor can I support the lack of transparency," he said.
"We can get through this together. However, we need all those in the community at the table, informed, and able to have a voice on decisions."
Councilor Kelly, who as mayor pro tem serves as the council's budget officer, and who is being challenged by Avery this year, said the city could have looked at property taxes to make up for the projected losses.
"That would be about a 30 percent tax increase," he had said, adding that city staff, the mayor and the council had landed on staff reductions instead.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.