PLATTSBURGH — As part of the first phase of easing restrictions on border crossings, the Canadian government announced Monday that, effective 11:59 p.m. on July 5, fully vaccinated travelers currently permitted to enter the country will no longer be subject to federal requirements for quarantine.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas characterized the action as a call for the United States to take its own unilateral steps to reopen the border.
"This limited action by Canada, which was expected today, is welcome and will assist some Canadians in the North Country in finally accessing family and property in Canada," he said in a statement. "However, it is entirely separate from the bi-national across-the-board extension of border restrictions announced on Friday and going until at least July 21.
"Indeed, these Canadian quarantine measures, which have been and remain a unilateral mandate, now argue strongly for the U.S. to begin taking unilateral steps forward such as allowing Canadian access to family, property, boats, business requirements and U.S. airports."
75% THRESHOLD
Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair stated via Twitter Friday that restrictions on nonessential crossings were, yet again, extended by 30 days to July 21.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not issue its parallel announcement, which included an extension of restrictions on U.S.-Mexico border crossings, until Sunday.
The agency also tweeted that there were recent positive developments and that it "is participating with other U.S. agencies in the White House’s expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that restrictions will loosen when 75% of Canadians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20% are fully vaccinated.
On Sunday, Blair told the CBC that the threshold for reopening the border to nonessential travel was 75% of Canadians fully vaccinated.
SCHUMER CALL
Douglas said recent responses from leaders in both countries to the ongoing restrictions "expresses the frustration at this now 15-month-old case of public policy malfeasance by both governments."
In a direct call to Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman Friday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) pressed for officials on both sides of the border to adopt new essential travel rules, which would include those who are vaccinated and have family, property, educational, commercial or medical interests, according to a press release.
He also pushed for development of a public strategy to reopen the border and pointed to how New York State has hit the goal of having at least 70% of adults get one dose of the vaccine.
Schumer also mentioned that the European Union has lifted travel restrictions on Americans, though it is worth noting that its 27 member states can determine their own conditions for entry.
“I explained to Ambassador Hillman how mindboggling it is that many New Yorkers are free to travel to Europe now, but even those fully vaccinated can’t even drive a few miles north to Canada to their homes, businesses, stores, families and properties!" Schumer said in a statement.
"I urged her to coordinate with me and other U.S. officials ASAP to come up with a plan — based on science, data and common sense — that will allow for safe and steady border travel and reunite families and friends and jumpstart New York’s local economies. I won’t rest until the northern border is safely and effectively opened for all vaccinated New Yorkers.”
FRUSTRATION
Echoing Douglas, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said the quarantine action was a step in the right direction, but not enough change to make a significant difference for people in the North Country.
"I may sound like a broken record, but families continue to be separated and businesses continue to struggle due to these restrictions for the past 15 months," he continued.
"It is great to see unilateral movement from the Canadian government toward lifting these restrictions, but it is time that our federal government follows suit and starts a phased reopening approach to allow Canadians to cross the border to see their family and access property, boats, businesses and airports.
Douglas also noted continued advocacy by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) who earlier this month called for unilateral action from the United States on reopening the shared boundary.
"And very importantly, more and more Canadian officials and organizations are openly frustrated at the inexplicable lack of a plan," Douglas continued. "And all are fed up with the total absence of transparency and consultation.
"We and a growing alliance of bi-national voices will continue to call out for hope and progress."
For more information about the eased restrictions, go to tinyurl.com/kzfxd9a8.
