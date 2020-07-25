MOOERS FORKS — Most of the Canadian campers who lease lots at Lazy Days Campsites have enjoyed summers there since long before Jason Lafond took over ownership four years ago.
"Year after year, this is kind of like their little getaway place," he told The Press-Republican, adding that they frequent area businesses and restaurants as well.
"That’s the one thing they look forward to. When spring comes around, everybody gets excited to come back. This year they’ve been hit pretty hard by not being allowed over."
BORDER RESTRICTIONS
In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Canada and the United States agreed to impose restrictions that, since March 21, have effectively closed their shared border to nonessential travelers, such as tourists.
Since then, the rules have been periodically extended in 30-day increments, with the latest end date set for Aug. 21.
Lafond said all 173 of his seasonal lots are rented out. Even with the addition of 10 new lots, he has turned down some people due to no vacancy.
About 30 of those are leased by Canadians — most from Montreal suburbs — who have not been able to cross since his season began May 1.
DIFFERENT ATMOSPHERE
Since the Canadians' campers were already on the lots, Lafond offered to pull them off and move them into storage so he could rent out the spaces to others.
"But most people don't want to," he said. "They want to hang on, they like it here and they want to hang onto their camper."
He has offered those renters discounts and taken over maintenance of the lots, such as cutting the grass, for free.
The Canadians' absence has led to a different atmosphere at Lazy Days.
"These are the people you count on," Lafond said. "Every weekend they’re here."
NEXT YEAR
These campers are at a standstill, holding out to see what happens, Lafond said.
That leaves uncertainty over next year.
"This year everybody kind of waited," Lafond said. "They thought month-to-month it would open up. I didn’t have any that left actually but next year I don’t know how it’s going to turn out.
"I think we’re going to get more affected next year if this doesn’t open up."
PHASED OPENING
Lafond would support opening the border to people who have direct family members on either side, or who own property such as campers, boats and condos.
"I think the phased opening would be the way to do it, if people have roots or something to warrant a visit other than just leisure.
"They have investments or families. A lot of people do have family, especially this close to the border."
He noted that his Canadian lessees are scared by news reports showing a rise in cases in the United States.
"They actually don’t want the U.S. travelers to go visit Canada because their numbers are much lower so they’re still worried about that as well," Lafond said.
"In a way, they want the border open so they can come over (while) at the same time they want the border closed because they don’t want the cases from the U.S. coming over to Canada."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.