By the numbers: Cl. Co. early voting, absentee totals

PLATTSBURGH — Heading into Election Day, almost 16,000 Clinton County voters had already cast their ballots.
According to Clinton County Board of Elections Deputy Democratic Commissioner Brandi Lloyd, 8,584 people participated in early voting and 7,265 absentee ballots had been returned as of Monday morning.
An additional 1,446 absentee ballots that had been sent out had yet to come back. They must be received by the BOE no later than Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Voter enrollment statistics updated Sunday show there are 51,555 voters registered in Clinton County, 48,727 of whom are active.
Of those, 17,752 are Democrats, 15,017 are Republicans, 3,274 are registered with the Independence Party, and 11,737 are registered, but with no party.
Lloyd said the BOE will start counting absentee ballots Monday Nov. 9. The office will be closed for Veterans Day, but staff are hoping to have the counting completed by Friday, Nov. 13.
Major races in Clinton County include Area 8 county legislator along with City of Plattsburgh mayor and councilor positions for Wards 2, 4 and 5.
Here are the absentee ballot stats for those contests:
• Area 8 legislator: 1,175 ballots sent out, 987 returned.
• City of Plattsburgh mayor: 2,651 ballots sent out, 2,191 returned.
• City of Plattsburgh Ward 2 councilor: 250 ballots sent out, 195 returned.
• City of Plattsburgh Ward 4 councilor: 499 ballots sent out, 404 returned.
• City of Plattsburgh Ward 5 councilor: 445 ballots sent out, 370 returned.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.