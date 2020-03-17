PLATTSBURGH — Many North Country businesses took a hit Monday morning when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered the shutdown of on-premise services in a range of industries, to go into effect later that same day.
The governor's order, a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, was a tall one for area businesses.
Some local bars and restaurants said they would continue take-out and deliver orders where they could, which Cuomo deemed acceptable, but said their employees would be affected.
Other businesses, like Cumberland 12 Cinemas at 18 North Bowl Lane in the Town of Plattsburgh, would need to close indefinitely.
GOVERNOR MANDATE
Cuomo made the announcement in conjunction with the governors of Connecticut and New Jersey and said the changes would be effective March 16 at 8 p.m.
The three states lowered crowd capacities to a max of 50 people, but also ordered bars and restaurants statewide to stop their on-site services.
Those businesses were instructed to cater to carryout and delivery orders only.
Movie theaters, gyms and casinos were told to shutdown all operations.
CHAMBER CONTINUES
At a news conference late last week, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said, though economic harm would be caused by COVID-19 precautions, that wasn't the intent.
"That's collateral damage," he had said.
To lessen the blow, the local organization planned to touch base with its members, gather feedback and a list of needs. Douglas said those calls began Monday morning.
"Besides an immediate focus on information," the chamber president said, "we are awaiting the finalization of legislation by Congress, which will define various forms of federal support."
Such legislation, Douglas said, could include refundable tax credits for wages to the impacted employees.
'AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE'
For now, he added, the State Labor Department had waived the seven day waiting period for Unemployment Insurance.
That information can be found online at: labor.ny.gov/unemploymentassistance.shtm.
"We will disseminate such information as it becomes available, and anticipate providing some web streamed informational sessions in the coming days as well," Douglas said.
