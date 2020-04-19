Business insurance doesn't cover pandemic interruption

PLATTSBURGH — For businesses wondering if their insurance policies will cover COVID-19-related business interruptions, Northern Insuring Agency President and CEO Deena McCullough says the answer is most likely, "No."
"There’s effectively no coverage for pandemic events of this nature in the marketplace today," McCullough said.
"It’s not like some companies are interpreting this differently. Every company is saying, 'No coverage.'"
OFFICE CHANGES
Under the order of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, all nonessential businesses statewide were directed to close due to the ongoing pandemic.
McCullough said Northern Insuring, as a full-service insurance agency with locations in Plattsburgh, Glens Falls and Potsdam, was designated as an essential business.
"We fall under the definition of banks and related institutions," she said.
"We're 80 percent remote at this point; we're not open to any in-person client communication."
For the less than 10 staffers still reporting to the agency's Plattsburgh office, McCullough said they were maintaining proper social distance and wearing face masks in all communal areas.
"I truly believe that masks help control the spread and I've been very, very clear about it."
STATE DIRECTIVES
Changes specific to the insurance and banking worlds have trickled down from Albany, as well, resulting in policy adjustments to life insurance, as well as property and casualty insurance.
For life insurance policy holders, demonstrating financial hardships as a result of the pandemic, changes could mean extensions to grace periods and other temporary rights.
Similarly, individuals with property/casualty insurance policies were typically covered for auto, as well as homeowners and renters insurance.
Amendments to the policies of small businesses had exceptions, and so, a Northern Insuring notice says, "If you are a small business and an affected policyholder, please contact your insurer or broker if you are uncertain whether your policy is covered."
ON BUSINESS INTERRUPTION
In following state guidelines, Northern Insuring notified its affected policyholders of the amendments and opportunities, and also featured the notices on their website at https://www.northerninsuring.com/home/covid-19-information-and-updates/.
"People are now taking advantage of deferring their payments if they can," McCullough said, adding that, early into the pandemic, many commercial businesses were calling about their business interruption coverage.
That coverage, which McCullough said most Northern Insuring policyholders have, covers financial losses caused by "physical damage to a commercial property due to a covered loss."
'NEVER THAT SIMPLE'
McCullough said the key words there were "physical damage" and "covered loss."
“This is what the biggest challenge is for people who have business insurance,” she said. “They say, ‘I have business interruption coverage, therefore, it covers my business interruption.’ No insurance policies are written with that kind of interpretation in mind; it is never that simple.”
In reality, pandemic's weren't considered physical damage, like a tree falling or a kitchen fire, and, McCullough said, most policies had clauses built in specifically stating so.
"It’s a very specific endorsement that’s on most policies," she added. "It’s on every one of ours."
WHY NOT?
The insurance agent said the pandemic has brought on questions from business owners who have wondered why policies don't cover an event such as this.
"The short answer is, the pandemic is beyond what the existing insurance mechanism can afford to cover," she said. “That’s clearly obvious by what we’re seeing here.”
And, if such events were included, McCullough suspected insurance would be wildly unaffordable.
"Insurance policies now have exclusions for events like wars, nuclear and radiation accidents and pandemics, because the potential losses are so extreme and widespread," she said.
IN THE FUTURE
After an event such as this, McCullough thought it reasonable to expect some sort of pandemic coverage down the line.
"After 9/11, people can now opt to buy terrorism coverage," she said. "I do think that is likely going to be something that comes out of this, but that’s not here now."
And, she added, there was no pandemic coverage available on a worldwide scale, so, businesses weren't missing out.
“There’s nothing that business owners could or should or would have done," she said.
SUBMIT A CLAIM
Though it was McCullough's belief that policyholders wouldn't see pandemic coverage, she suggested they submit business interruption claims anyhow.
"The insuring company has to make that final determination," she said. "It’s not wrong for people to send a claim in. I just try to be more practical."
