Bulwagga Bay Town Campground to add cabins

MORIAH – The Town of Moriah has installed the first two in a group of rental cabins planned for its Bulwagga Bay Town Campground.
The campground reopened June 6 for seasonal campers, but there’s no timeline yet for when the cabins will be available, Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said.
“Hopefully, with some orders lifted from the governor, we will be able to rent these out at some point this camping season,” he said.
“In the next few weeks we will be installing the power and finishing the inside with the beds and a few essential items. There will be a window in the front facing the lake. We are installing that in next few weeks, also.”
The cabins were built by an Amish craftsman in Fort Edward for about $6,400 each and delivered and set up on the north side of the campground.
Town Councilman Matthew Brassard said he envisions about five cabins altogether.
“We think they’ll be a cabin row,” he said. “The response had been very positive.”
Many people have been asking when the units will be available, Scozzafava said.
“We’re hoping local people will utilize them.”
Each cabin has a small kitchen, front porch and outdoor fire pit. The cabins don’t have sanitary facilities, so campers will have to use the restrooms at the campground once they reopen. The lavatories are closed for now because of the coronavirus.
Brassard donated his time to install wood paneling, while Scozzafava, an electrician by trade, is doing the wiring. The cabins won’t have plumbing.
A per night rental price hasn’t been determined yet. Town residents will get a 10 percent discount, Scozzafava said.
He said the cabins are targeted toward stays of a few days, not long term visits like the seasonal campers.
Each cabin faces Lake Champlain and is surrounded by trees.
