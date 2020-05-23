ELLENBURG — The Greenery is brightening up the dark days of COVID-19 with pops of flowery colors.
Since the garden center opened for its 2020 season on Friday, May 8, Owner Denis Dauphinais said it has had lines of customers each day.
"I think it's because of the (novel) coronavirus," he told The Press-Republican. "People have just been sitting inside and I think they want to be out.
"It's just one of those things."
FAMILY BUSINESS
Dauphinais moved from hometown Hemingford, Que. in 1967 and opened The Greenery, which sits just off the intersection of Military Turnpike and the Plank Road in Ellenburg Depot, in 1971.
"Just as a hobby," he said. "I saw there was a little demand and now it has gotten to the point where it's a full job."
Across the border, Dauphinais said his relatives were known for their gardening businesses.
"If you go up to Canada and you ask for the Dauphinais — they'll know," he said. "We're all into this."
He operates the Ellenburg Depot spot with his family, including his two sons Joseph and Treavor, when they can, as well as his sister-in-law Cookie and his ex-wife.
VIRUS PRECAUTIONS
In following federal, state and local guidelines, The Greenery has its patrons wearing masks when exploring their two greenhouses and keeping distance from one another.
On its Facebook page, the business has said gloves were also welcomed.
Cookie said, so far, that was all going well.
"People are following the guidelines with the facemasks," she said. "It's hard to do social distancing in a greenhouse, but customers have been very good at following it.
"We've had no complaints whatsoever."
RECORD YEAR
With locals leaving their homes to stock up on seeds and things for their gardens and homes, what have they been getting?
Compared to years past, Dauphinais has noticed more vegetable sales, but said, other than that, his patrons were buying, "everything, everything, everything."
"From 'A' to 'Z,'" he said. "It doesn't make a difference, they just grab it."
Being busier than he has ever seen, The Greenery owner thought it could be a record year.
"If it keeps going this way, it's looking like it's going to be one of the best years ever — we're hoping anyway."
CENTER HOURS
Dauphinais wasn't sure when the season would end and close The Greenery for the year.
"When we're done, we're done," he said.
Until that day comes, the greenhouses will be open for sales Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
