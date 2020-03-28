PLATTSBURGH — Healthcare workers need equipment, volunteers want to help and Insum Solutions has built a website to bridge the gap.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the software development group, which has an office on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, launched the site last Sunday.
"The news is full of hospitals, healthcare facilities or other groups of vulnerable people around the world struggling with the lack of protective equipment," Insum Vice President Anton Nielsen says in a recent SUNY Plattsburgh news release.
"We were also hearing of people wishing to help donate, make or even manufacture some of this equipment," he continues. "We wanted to help connect these two groups."
LOCAL TIES
Based in Montreal and founded in 2002, Insum Solutions is an application development and consulting service provider that specializes in Oracle-based solutions.
Back in 2016, the group became a part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Start-Up NY program, which offered tax incentives for organizations willing to partner with SUNY campuses.
Through that initiative, the firm opened an office in Redcay Hall on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus and committed to invest $55,000 and create 16 jobs.
Since, Insum has provided internship and employment opportunities to college students, including three graduate students last year.
THE WEBSITE
On Insum's covid19masks online platform, medical facilities can log any equipment needs and volunteers can view those and enlist to provide the resources.
Since its launch on March 22, the site has seen a high volume of traffic, the SUNY release says.
Neilsen said the organizations and/or individuals looking to donate materials can connect with the facilities by using search criteria like country, state, type of need and more.
"They can then commit to the need by indicating how much they are willing or able to provide," the release says.
The site can be accessed online at https://covid19masks.info.
DO IT YOURSELF
The site's homepage lists various needs and features some recent commitments by its volunteers.
Under the "I want to help!" tab, users can click, "View our list of DIY projects."
There, volunteers can access video instructions, print patterns and photos for "Do It Yourself" face shields and masks.
Via the site, healthcare groups are also requesting other personal protective gear like gowns, goggles and gloves.
Some have designated, however, that the donated gear could not be homemade.
'IN THIS TOGETHER'
Nielsen, who doubles as Insum's COVID-19 Rapid Response Team lead, said his team was excited to see the new platform being used so early on.
"(We) already have updates in mind," he says in the SUNY release. "We'll be working on making the platform available in French and Spanish in the coming days.
As we all know, France and Spain have been particularly hit hard," he continues. "We're all in this together."
