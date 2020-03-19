In a time where there is a shortage of hand sanitizer and toilet paper, there is one thing that will NEVER go away…MUSIC.
Brandy Clark’s new album, “Your Life Is A Record” is just what the doctor ordered to stay humble in a world that has gone madly insane lately with the coronavirus outbreak.
I first met Brandy Clark on the back porch of a publishing company on Music Row in Nashville. I had randomly stopped in to say “hi” to a mutual co-writer of ours, Mark Stephen Jones, who Brandy was writing with that day.
Mark introduced us and I remember Brandy was very shy, wearing no make-up, and had a baseball cap on. She was very unassuming and had dimples that captivated you with her smile.
Mark, Brandy and I ended up walking down the street to a nearby bar where we shot pool, and grabbed a few drinks. We took turns telling stories of how each of us got to Nashville, and the trials and tribulations we had all been through.
It turns out that Brandy and I both graduated from Belmont University with a Music Business Degree just a few years apart.
As the day ended and Brandy drove away, Mark looked at me and said, “That girl right there is gonna be a big star.” He couldn’t have been more right.
Brandy Clark was working behind the scenes as a songwriter long before she started making her own records. Her songs have been recorded by Miranda Lambert (“Mama’s Broken Heart), The Band Perry, (“Better Dig Two”), and Sheryl Crow among many others. Clark was also nominated for Best New Artist at the 2015 Grammy Awards.
In her latest album release, “Your Life Is A Record,” produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Zac Brown Band) Brandy Clark sheds her skin and shows us the raw, intimate, side of her personal life.
It is an album based on heartbreak and a relationship gone wrong. The songs beautifully play off each other, which makes listening to the album almost feel like you’re reading a book.
Clark has a natural, untaught knack for telling stories in her songs. She’s like the female John Prine.
“Your Life Is a Record” starts off beautifully with strings and horns on “I’ll Be The Sad Song” and sets the mood for the entire journey of the album. Tongue and cheek songs such as “Long Walk,” “Bigger Boat” (Randy Newman) and “Who Broke Up With Who” make for a good laugh, and ones that are much needed after hearing the heaviness in the heartbreaking songs.
Speaking of the heartbreaking songs, “Apologies,” and “Who You Thought I Was” are my personal favorites on the album. They somehow break your heart, but leave you with a smile. Something Brandy Clark does best.
Clark ends the album with “The Past Is The Past.” A song that Brandy says her record label wanted to put first on the album, but she insisted that it be placed last. I’m with Brandy; it is definitely a song made for wrapping up the album and putting things to bed, so to speak.
As you sit at home waiting for the craziness to end, download this album….I promise you won’t regret it.
