PLATTSBURGH — It was reopening weekend at some bars around the North Country and while Robert "Bobby" Hall says the struggle isn't over, he believed getting back to business was a good start.
"This is no where near back to normal," the Bobby's Lounge owner and Clinton County legislator said Monday afternoon, "but it's at least a step in the right direction."
PHASE THREE
For weeks now, businesses statewide have slowly reopened after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's March executive order shutdown a variety of industries in response to the widespread COVID-19 health crisis.
New York Forward, the state's reopening plan, set a schedule for getting back to work, so long as regions met seven metrics related to the novel coronavirus.
The North Country entered into Phase Three last Friday, clearing personal care industries like tattoo parlors and nail salons, as well as opening dining establishments to indoor seating.
With this, bars could open, too, but only at 50 percent capacity and had other protocols to follow, like having staff wear masks and seating patrons six feet apart.
NOT THE SAME
Bobby's Lounge on South Catherine Street in the City of Plattsburgh opened Friday, serving some 30 to 40 locals each day all weekend.
Hall said the bar, which could seat nearly 70, was used to more of a packed house.
"That's no where near what we used to do," he said, adding that it wouldn't help to make up for lost sales. "We're not going to make anywhere near what we would have.
"The struggle has not gone away yet."
MAKING IT WORK
Gary Duquette Jr., operator of the Fourth Ward Club on Montcalm Avenue, said his family-owned establishment opened back up on Saturday and wouldn't be able to undo the damage either.
"Business is usually really good in April, May and June," he said, adding that the bar had to close just days before its biggest money maker: St. Patrick's Day.
"I don't think we'll get that back, but at least there is a brighter outlook now."
Under the state's regulations, the small pub could seat less than 20 guests, but Duquette said they made it work, seating patrons in an outdoor backyard space.
About 140 different faces had stopped in over the weekend, he said.
"It went really well, but it is an adjustment for sure."
RESPONSIVE TO PROTOCOLS
Gov. Cuomo has expressed upset with some bars across the state that haven't adhered to the New York Forward measures and protocols, saying some were cramming in guests and not requiring masks.
While Hall said there were moments when the six feet just couldn't be maintained, "a majority of the time it was. I was really shocked at how hard everyone tried to stay away from one another."
Grace Bergman said there were no issues at Bailey Avenue-based bar Meron's.
The pub, established in the 1950's by Bergman's grandparents, mostly sat groups of family members this weekend.
The bar owner hoped the governor wouldn't close North Country bars for the mistakes of those downstate, saying it would be detrimental to her business.
"We had no money coming in for months," she said. "Luckily there was money in the bank."
'IT'S BEEN SO DARK'
For the time being, Duquette said the Fourth Ward was operated by family staff only and while Hall had most of his employees back at Bobby's Lounge, their hours had been cut due to the bar's now limited schedule.
Both city-based pubs had formerly served drinks until 2 a.m., but, at this time, they were closing doors each night by 11 p.m. the latest.
Meron's had kept its regular 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m./12 a.m. hours the same and Bergman, who lives in a space just above the bar, said it was nice to see the lights back on again.
"It's been so dark and quiet," she said. "It was amazing and just so exciting to see everyone.
"I didn't see anyone that I didn't know."
NEVER AGAIN
Duquette said the Fourth Ward welcomed back mostly regulars, too.
"A lot of people wanted to hug or shake hands," he said. "Walking around, everyone was really happy to be here and to see everyone."
Hall said the talk at Bobby's Lounge was, "We can't go through this again."
"The majority of the people that were there this weekend that I talked to said that they will not go back to staying at home and not having a life," he said.
"We've got to get through this."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.