Border town hotels feeling virus hit

PLATTSBURGH — With bookings down at least 40 percent industry-wide, Bhavik Jariwala says it's a tough summer in hospitality, especially for hotels in border towns.
"Plattsburgh is such a busy town in the summer and a lot of that is due to the Canadian travel and the typical leisure," he told the Press-Republican.
"Of course with COVID-19, you're not seeing anywhere close to what we're used to; I think sometimes people take for granted how important that border is."
RENOVATED AND RE-BRANDED
Jariwala co-operates Oakfield Hospitality, an Albany-based company that oversees a portfolio of about 13 hotels in New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
In the mix is the new Holiday Inn Express at 8 Everleth Dr. in the Town of Plattsburgh, just off Exit 37 and formerly a Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham.
The three-level hotel closed for extensive renovations last November. Though pegged for a spring reopening, the project saw some virus-related delays and wasn't ready for bookings until early July.
While now a Holiday Inn Express, Jariwala said the property has been under the Oakfield Hospitality umbrella for more than a decade.
FRESH PACKAGE
The new hotel has the bones of the former Days Inn, but reopened after being fully gutted and remodeled, Jariwala said.
"Every little thing in these rooms have been replaced," he said. "From the carpet to the wall vinyl to the case goods, the bedding and the mattresses to the window treatments and the artwork."
The rooms were dressed in the brand's latest design package and were equipped with a mini-fridge, microwave and Keurig coffee maker, he added.
An addition had added a car port and more than tripled the lobby space, and some consolidations led to two additional bedrooms, bumping the hotel's total to 107 rooms. The location had no suite options.
"The rooms may seem a little smaller, but right now, with the costs of construction, that's kind of where the industry is going," Jariwala said. "It's the move towards the smaller, more urban feeling, while still having all of the amenities that you could think of and need.
"And being smaller, they're a little more efficient for our housekeeping staff to clean."
VIRUS SPIN-OFFS
Attributing to room vacancies at local hotels were a variety of COVID-19 spin-offs, Jariwala thought.
Not only were people not traveling for vacations, but a lot of corporate travel had topped off, too, he said.
The northern border closure, which was recently extended to Sept. 21, as well as the New York State travel advisory had a hand, as well.
While the industry was down about 40 percent compared to August of last year, the Holiday Inn Express on Everleth Drive was having a particularly hard time, with its hotel about 60 to 70 percent empty.
"We're the new kid on the block," James Parris, the hotel general manager, said. "It will take some time to get our name out and get us up on all of the websites."
KEEPING THINGS CLEAN
In the days of a pandemic Parris said there had been an even greater emphasis on cleanliness, not just at this hotel, but across the industry.
Holiday Inn Express typically offered its guests a free continental breakfast buffet, but, Parris said those foods were now being pre-packaged.
For guests staying less than five days, he added, housekeeping would clean their room only after they had checked out, rather than daily.
"We provide fresh towels and all of that every day," Parris said. "But not going in every day lessens the possible exposure."
The spa and fitness center were both closed and guests were asked to wear face coverings in shared spaces, unless six feet of social distancing could be maintained.
'WORST IS BEHIND US'
Jariwala thought things would get better for this industry and others in steps.
"I do feel like things will pick up, but I think that it will be in phases in the next 6 to 12 months," he said. "I do think that the worst is behind us in New York State.
"But it's not like one they're going to turn on the light switch and then suddenly everything is back to normal."
