PLATTSBURGH — North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas on Friday bemoaned yet another 30-day extension of restrictions on nonessential U.S.-Canada border crossings as perfunctory and deeply disappointing.
The current rules were set to expire Monday, but Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced in a tweet Friday morning that they will be extended until July 21.
"To follow recent indications of possible first steps forward, however modest, with now no indication of any progress or hope at all is stunning," Douglas said in a statement.
"And simple extension announcements through tweets only show the continued absence of appropriate urgency and of appreciation for the deep damage being done each passing week to the special U.S.-Canadian social and economic fabric."
VACCINATION GOAL
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that his country will loosen restrictions once 75% of Canadians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20% are fully vaccinated.
According to statistics on the Government of Canada's website, as of Friday, 64.23% of the total population had at least one shot and 12.82% were fully vaccinated.
Referencing prior statements, Blair tweeted that the government will provide further details on measures being planned for fully-vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents and others currently allowed to enter the country on Monday.
UNILATERAL STEPS
Douglas said the decision-making process around reopening the border, if there is one, lacks any transparency or consultation with major interests.
"It is one of the worst examples of public policy management around such an immense matter that I can recall."
Echoing calls made by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) earlier this month, Douglas had called for unilateral action on reopening the border if necessary.
His Friday statements indicated the sentiment that the time for mulling over such a move was over.
"We must not accept efforts to lull everyone to now sleep until July 21," Douglas said. "We must remain active, vocal and insistent on a pathway forward that should have been developed many months ago.
"And clearly, we need the U.S. to finally begin implementation of unilateral steps, starting now with family members and property owners, among other first stage actions."
UNACCEPTABLE
In a statement, Stefanik said extending the restrictions despite U.S. progress on vaccinations and safely reopening was unacceptable to families, businesses and communities along the border.
"President Biden missed a huge opportunity at the G-7 summit to stand up for America and deliver a plan to safely reopen, instead caving to Prime Minister Trudeau’s incessant desire to delay," she continued.
"I’ve called on the Biden administration to begin taking unilateral steps towards easing restrictions for families and property owners, and the failure to do so is unacceptable for our northern border communities.”
Stefanik has cosponsored the Northern Border Reopening Transparency Act, which would require the administration to produce a report on all information regarding efforts to reopen the border.
She has also co-led letters to both the Trump and Biden administrations advocating for a metrics-based plan for reopening as well as interim measures, like allowing family members and property owners to cross.
POSSIBLE UNION STRIKE
News of the extension came as the Customs and Immigration Union, which has been without a contract for three years, is threatening to go on strike.
Union National President Jean-Pierre Fortin told the Press-Republican this week that members would not compromise the health and safety of the public on either the U.S. or Canadian side of the border, though Douglas expressed concern about how strike action could distract from progress around border reopening and impact bi-national supply chains.
In a statement, CBSA Senior Spokesperson Rebecca Purdy praised CBSA officers' resilience and vigilance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The CBSA will respond quickly to any job action/work disruption in order to maintain the security of our border, ensure compliance with our laws and keep the border open to legitimate travelers and goods," she continued.
"We expect that our officers will continue to fulfill their duties with the highest level of integrity and professionalism."
