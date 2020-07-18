Border restriction extension 'another 30 days of no,' official says

PLATTSBURGH — Official word that the U.S.-Canada border would remain closed to "nonessential" travel for another 30 days was met with frustration Friday.
The restrictions, which had been in place since March 21 and were set to expire Tuesday, were extended to August 21.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said there was every reason to expect at least another 30-day extension, noting that the Canadian public overwhelmingly opposes relaxation of the current restrictions due to the rise of COVID-19 infections in many states.
"Indeed, the Canadian government had already extended through the end of August its unilateral 14-day quarantine requirement for any returning Canadian other than those allowed to cross back and forth as essential."
'UNNATURAL SEPARATION'
Still, the chamber remained greatly disappointed "at the continued failure of the two federal governments to provide some sense of the eventual pathway forward," Douglas continued.
"Through 29 Members of Congress led by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman Brian Higgins and partner groups in both countries, we have continued to call, not for immediate reopening, but for some decision-making framework that can guide eventual if gradual reopening steps, and we will continue to call for such."
The chamber continues to ask both governments about interim possibilities for enhancements to the definition of essential crossers, such as family members, owners of property including boats within 50 to 100 miles of the border, and additional business-related travel.
"We are now approaching four months of unnatural separation between American and Canadian neighbors, risking the extremely abnormal seeming almost normal," Douglas said.
"We must move the dialogue and policy-making beyond blanket extensions every thirty days."
'WE SEE NEIGHBORS'
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said the continued border restrictions are frustrating and discouraging.
"The governments see a border and we see neighbors. It's not only about the commerce, but the relationships, both personal and professional.
"While the trend we see in other states isn't encouraging, it's important to look at things on a micro level when the facts point to a low risk of exposure and transmission of the virus."
ANOTHER 30 DAYS OF NO
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said he understands being cautious, but supports a phased approach.
He noted that family members cannot see their loved ones and, for businesses in the region, the restrictions effectively wipe out a season. Some may fold because of this, he added.
"We're just looking for our friends in the federal government and our friends in the Trudeau administration to give us some standards, give us some guidelines.
"This is just another 30 days of no and that's just very disheartening and frustrating for people."
Jones hopes that the next package of federal stimulus money will give more consideration for federal programs to businesses affected by the border closure.
