CHAMPLAIN — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release Saturday that it would be further prohibiting the entry of certain persons into the United States to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning April 6 at 6 p.m. there will be new border crossing hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m at the following locations:
The Ports of Champlain and Chateauguay will remain open for appropriate commercial and essential passenger traffic. The Rouses Point boat dock, will remain closed.
For further information, contact the Champlain port of entry at 518-298-8346.
