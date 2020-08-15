Border closure extended to Sept. 21

PLATTSBURGH — Another 30-day extension will keep the door to Canada locked that much longer.
While border restrictions were to expire next week, per a Friday afternoon announcement, the Can-Am border was to remain closed until Sept. 21.
ANNOUNCEMENT
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair Tweeted Friday that the Canadian and U.S governments were together extending the closure, adding that, "We will continue to do what’s necessary to keep our communities safe."
"The closure to non-essential travel has been in place for months, but with caseloads still high in many U.S. states, the two governments have mutually agreed to continue restricting movement across the world's longest international border," the North Country Chamber of Commerce says in a news release.
"The closure has resulted in a dramatic drop in traffic between the two countries although essential workers — like truck drivers and health-care professionals — are still able to cross by land despite the restrictions."
'WORKED SO HARD'
The extension was met with upset in the North Country, with Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) calling it both, "disappointing and discouraging."
"We have worked so hard in the North Country to stop the spread of COVID-19 and have shown incredible patience as our local businesses struggle due to the lack of Canadian visitors that it is difficult to understand why the border remains closed to non-essential travel," Jones says in a statement.
"Our region not only is affected economically by the border restrictions, but also socially as so many people on both sides of the border cannot see their friends and family because of these restrictions."
'CONTINUE TO PRESS'
Jones and North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas found the lack of a plan for the border's eventual reopening especially frustrating.
"They continue to show no interest in considering any reasonable interim steps such as an easing for family, an allowance for owners of property near the border, or some expansion of categories of essential business travel, for example," Douglas says in his statement.
"We will continue to press for such steps before Sept. 21 in concert with the Northern Border Caucus in (U.S.) Congress and with friends on both sides of the border."
STEFANIK WEIGHS IN
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who co-chairs the Northern Border Caucus, said she remained committed to working with both sides of the border to develop a framework for its "phased and safe" re-opening.
"While essential personnel are still exempt from the travel restrictions — property owners, those with family across the border, recreational boaters and our North Country economy as a whole are suffering due to the continued non-essential border closure," Stefanik says in a statement.
"Both governments must work together on a plan of action to safely re-open and consider interim steps to ease the hardship on our border communities," she continues.
"I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress, the White House, and the Canadian government on a pathway forward to end the uncertainty that stems from these continued 30-day extensions."
