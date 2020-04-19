PLATTSBURGH - The North Country Chamber of Commerce is calling reports that the U.S. and Canada have agreed to extend existing border restrictions for 30 days "certainly unwelcome news but then again, generally expected at this point," per Garry Douglas, President.
Douglas notes that the restrictions on personal border crossings in both directions, restricted to limited essential travel activity on the car side of the crossings, were set to expire April 21.
"However, given conditions on both sides of the border and standing requirements through June that Canadians returning home after non-essential travel must quarantine for fourteen days, we fully expected a joint extension for thirty days," Douglas said in a release.
He points out that the definitions for personal travel are expected to remain the same and "will continue to allow cross border commuting, including the hundreds of Canadian nurses, doctors and other health care professionals working in North Country hospitals. On a strong plus, commercial movements in both directions are expected to remain free and unrestricted, which is crucial to our bi-national economy and to North Country supply chains."
Douglas reports that passenger car movements along the entire border are down more than 90 percent. On the other hand, while commercial movements at most major U.S.-Canadian crossings are down around a fifth, they remain especially strong at the Quebec-Lacolle gateway.
"Thus far, truck numbers at Champlain are close to being on par with the numbers a year earlier," Douglas said.
"Reflecting the especially strong economic connections that have been developed between Quebec and New York."
According to Douglas, the Chamber of Commerce is in discussions with several partners to begin plans for restoring cross border travel and boosting commerce as soon as movement is loosened.
"We are in a dialogue with the Quebec Government, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Quebec (FCCQ) on shared strategies and messaging, including a recent webinar we did with the Montreal Chamber on cross border shipping," he said.
"At the same time, we are now working with our federal and state elected leaders to ensure that our region's cross border economic dynamic is reflected in upcoming economic revitalization plans. And we look forward to collaborating with tourism partners such as ROOST on shared marketing strategies in Canada this summer. This was a definite desire of the county board chairs of Clinton, Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties expressed in a recent tele-town hall we hosted with them."
Douglas adds, "Let's hope that by May 21, it will be possible for both countries to agree to expand personal travel. It continues to be profoundly sad to be so separated from daily interaction with our friends and neighbors from across the border. It's all a reminder that we can never take our cross border connections for granted."
