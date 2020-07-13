ELIZABETHTOWN — A Boquet Valley Central School District employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The result was reported to the Essex County Health Department Sunday, according to a press release from the Essex County Health Department.
Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers said the employee was asymptomatic and that her department issued an isolation order as soon as they learned of the results.
"And we conducted a thorough investigation by looking at everyone they came in contact with 48 hours prior to their test date and up until the time they were isolated.
"Once this list is established, all of those individuals are placed in a 14-day quarantine, starting from the date of their last known contact with the positive case."
CONTACTS IDENTIFIED
The Health Department, the school district and state Department of Health are working closely together. The release said all potential contacts of the positive case-patient have been identified.
Health Department Public Information Officer Andrea Whitmarsh said the standard is to speak with all positive case-patients within 24 hours and with all their contacts within 48 hours.
Monday's focus was to complete quarantine orders for those contacts, she added.
QUARANTINE CRITERIA
DOH guidance outlines specific criteria for individuals who are considered contacts and thus need to be quarantined.
“We get a lot of calls and questions from concerned citizens about brief encounters, or that because a loved one or friend was in contact with a positive case, that the caller also needs to be quarantined even though they were never in contact with the case," Beers said.
"As you can imagine, in small, close-knit communities like ours, this would result in half a town being quarantined and doesn’t make sense from an epidemiological standpoint. This is not how contact tracing works and we do not quarantine contacts of contacts or those who had very minimal interactions."
Those placed under quarantine are encouraged to get a viral COVID-19 test, though that does not shorten how long their quarantines are or eliminate the need for them to be quarantined, the release said.
The purposes of quarantine periods are to closely monitor people for symptoms over COVID-19's 14-day incubation period, and quickly identify and isolate new cases.
"A negative test at day three of a quarantine does not mean a person previously exposed to the virus won’t develop symptoms and test positive at day 10," the release said.
CAMPUSES CLOSED
For the time being, Boquet Valley has closed both its Mountain View and Lake View campuses as a precautionary measure and due to the number of employees who will need to honor their quarantine orders, the release said.
Per DOH cleaning guidelines, the school is being cleaned and disinfected.
“This has been an opportunity for the school to review their COVID-19 prevention measures and practices: mask-wearing requirements, cleaning and disinfection protocols, social distancing criteria, frequency of handwashing/sanitizing, et cetera," Beers said
“As we have done all along, we will continue to work with our schools and other organizations to help ensure that guidelines and recommendations are being implemented to the highest possible standard.
"The (North Country) Regional Control Room and our local representative and chairman of our Essex County Board of Supervisors, Shaun Gillilland, have been instrumental to our response.”
