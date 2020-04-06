PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Board of Elections commissioners want to make sure voters know the Democratic presidential primary has been postponed.
Voters' mail check cards indicate the election will take place Tuesday, April 28.
Those cards were prepared prior to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order, signed March 28, postponing the primary until Tuesday, June 23 due COVID-19 concerns.
"There will be no early voting or election during the month of April," an announcement by Republican Commissioner Greg Campbell and Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer reads.
Additionally, the Clinton County BOE's office hours have been changed to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Campbell told the Press-Republican that there is some talk the primary may be canceled altogether.
If it does go forward, only registered Democrats in the county will be able to participate.
City of Plattsburgh Democrats will have an additional primary to vote in, Campbell added, as Mayor Colin Read's two remaining challengers, Clinton County Legislator Chris Rosenquest (D-Area 9, City of Plattsburgh) and Himalaya Restaurant owner Tenzin Dorjee gleaned enough signatures to get on the primary ballot.
Campbell said it was not yet known if there would be a primary for the Republican nomination in the 45th State Senate District race.
According to a report on the State Board of Elections website, both Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and retired English teacher Kevin Beary of Colton filed signatures.
Primary ballots must be certified by April 29.
Campbell said he had not heard any news on when village elections, originally slated for Wednesday, March 18, would be rescheduled.
The state legislature would have to decide on the new date, he said.
