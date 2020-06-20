PLATTSBURGH — Turnout for early voting and the number of absentee ballots submitted in Clinton County have both been low so far, county Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer said.
Both options were available for registered Democrats to vote in the presidential primary and, if they were City of Plattsburgh residents, the mayoral primary.
COVID-19 CONCERNS
On Friday morning, Dyer estimated that fewer than 100 people had come to the Clinton County Government Center to participate in early voting since it began Saturday, June 13.
"Yesterday was the biggest with 23," she said.
The county BOE sent out more than 3,900 absentee ballots for the presidential primary, and prior to when Friday's mail was counted, just 865 had come back.
For the Plattsburgh mayoral primary, 711 of more than 1,300 ballots had been sent back.
And since the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot was June 16, the BOE was still processing requests postmarked by that date as they came in the mail.
The BOE will still send the ballots out, but Dyer did not think people would get them in time to vote, since they have to be postmarked by Tuesday, June 23.
The commissioners will start counting absentee ballots July 1.
PRECAUTIONS
Dyer hopes people will show up to vote.
"I would have thought they would have early voted being more cautious about the COVID, but I think it’s going to be a long day on Tuesday."
Polling sites in each of the county's towns and the City of Plattsburgh will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
"We consolidated so there is one site per town," Dyer said.
"We did lose some sites due to COVID and we’ve lost a lot of inspectors."
But precautions are in place, she noted.
"We have supplied masks and gloves and we have state sanitizer so that the inspectors periodically will go through and spray down the areas that are being used. There is a lot of extra work.
"And they have to make sure of the social distancing."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
TWO DAYS LEFT
Registered Democrats in Clinton County can still take part in early voting for the presidential primary and the City of Plattsburgh mayor's race.
Early voting will be held in the First Floor Meeting Room of the Clinton County Government Center at 137 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21.
Polling sites in voters' respective towns or city of residence will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
To find your polling place, visit clintoncountygov.com/boe/polling_places. Polling locations for City of Plattsburgh Democrats vary by ward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.