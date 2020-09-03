SARANAC LAKE — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said today that the Lake Flower Boat Launch will open for the launching and retrieval of trailered boats on Friday, Sept. 4.
The boat launch was closed to trailered boats while DEC was constructing a bathroom at the site. The end of construction makes space available for maneuvering and the safe passage of vehicles with trailers, a news release said.
To prevent the community spread of COVID-19, the bathroom is temporarily closed.
The boat launch will remain open for use through the remainder of the boating season.
