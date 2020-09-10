PLATTSBURGH –The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), is conducting several blood drives open to the community this month.
Here are several opportunities to give blood:
• Monday, Sept. 14, St. Augustine Church Hall, Peru, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 16, Massena Village Neighborhood Center, Noon to 3 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 21, Beekmantown Fire Department Station #1, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 22, Bloomingdale Fire Department, co-sponsored by Knights of Columbus, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 23, Chateaugay American Legion, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 24, West Chazy Fire Department, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 28, Willsboro Fire Department, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 29, Malone First Congregational Church, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Beginning Sept. 14, donors will be registered electronically and should have their donor card or another form of identification with them at the drive.
To protect the safety of the donors and the donor team during a community drive, a number of safety measures have been put into place.
Donors undergo a COVID- 19 screening and phlebotomists are able to limit close contact while still providing exceptional care. Phlebotomists and donors are masked and cots are placed the appropriate six feet apart.
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region at hospitals in Elizabethtown, Plattsburgh, Malone, Massena, Saranac Lake and Glens Falls, a news release said.
Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be in good health and at least 17 years of age. The minimum weight requirement is 110 lbs.
All donors must pass a physical and health history exam conducted at the drive prior to donation. A valid ID is required. Whole blood can be donated once every eight weeks (56 days).
Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.
