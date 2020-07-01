PLATTSBURGH –The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), is conducting several blood drives open to the community.
To protect the safety of the donors and the donor team during a community drive, a number of safety measures have been put into place, according to a news release.
"Donors undergo a COVID-19 screening and phlebotomists are able to limit close contact while still providing exceptional care. Phlebotomists and donors are masked. Donor cots are placed the appropriate six feet apart.
Here are several opportunities to give blood:
• Today at Curtis Lumber, Ray Brook, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Thursday July 2, Lowes, Plattsburgh, 9 a.m. to Noon
• Monday July 6, St. Augustine Parish Hall, Peru, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday July 7, Keeseville Fire Department, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region at hospitals in Elizabethtown, Plattsburgh, Malone, Massena, Saranac Lake and Glens Falls, the release said.
Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be in good health and at least 17 years of age, the release said.
The minimum weight requirement is 110 pounds. All donors must pass a physical and health history exam conducted at the drive prior to donation. A valid ID is required. Whole blood can be donated once every eight weeks (56 days).
Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.