PLATTSBURGH — While the practice of social distancing is an essential part of the North Country’s mission to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 cases, it may cause some organizations such as the local blood bank to suffer.
“We are experiencing a 50 to 70 percent cancellation of our drives right now in the community, so we are expecting to experience a significant shortage in the next week or two,” University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Regional Blood Donor Center Manager Christi Beck said.
“We will still need blood, and we are concerned that the fewer donors that we have, the less blood we will have on our shelves. As we move through this pandemic, we will see more and more shortages because people can't get in to donate."
Blood donated to the CVPH Blood Bank and Donor Center stays in the North Country and is used for patients with a variety of health conditions.
The center supplies multiple health centers, including CVPH, Alice Hyde and facilities in Massena, Ticonderoga and Elizabethtown, Beck explained.
HOW TO HELP
The CVPH Blood Bank said that anyone who is running a fever, is experiencing shortness of breath, is coughing, has been potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19, or who has been asked to self-quarantine cannot donate blood.
But healthy community members can help.
"We really encourage healthy donors to come in because we will experience a blood shortage during this time period, and we just want everyone to stay safe and healthy," Beck said.
She added that it is important for donors to call ahead in order to reduce the possibility of large numbers of people being in the donation center at once.
“If they call ahead, we can see what the wait is looking like or if we have empty chairs."
HOW TO HELP
Social distancing may make those who tend towards altruism feel rather useless.
But at a time when many people feel like social distancing has made it challenging to contribute to the efforts of health care workers to prepare for this pandemic, donating blood is one way that healthy people may be able to help out.
Potential donors can call the Adirondack Regional Blood Center at 85 Plaza Blvd. in Plattsburgh at 518-562-7406 to arrange for a time to donate blood.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.