Black Brook budget comes in under state cap

BLACK BROOK — The Town of Black Brook's 2021 spending plan, adopted at the town board's Nov. 9 meeting, comes in under the state's tax cap and features decreases in general and highway tax rates.
The total budget — including water and sewer districts, which are not factored into the tax levy — comes to $2,473,836. The tax levy sits at $1,712,558.
"There is no significant impact anticipated to services, other than the pause of any high-risk activities," Town Supervisor Jon Douglass told The Press-Republican.
"The (town board) has taken a forward approach in these abnormal times to create an environment that simulates normalcy as (best as) possible for our community."
TAX RATES
The tax rate tied to the general fund will decrease by a nickel to $4.00 per $1,000 of assessed value, while the highway rate will go down six cents to $3.99.
Those within the Black Brook Ambulance district, which Douglass said basically overlays the AuSable Forks Fire Department District, will see a one-cent decrease in their rate to $.67.
The rate for AuSable Forks fire district residents will increase two cents to $1.53, while the rate for those served by the Saranac Fire Department will fall two cents to $2.09.
Douglass said the town's main sources of revenue are the tax base and a shared-service snow and ice contract with the Clinton County Highway Department.
"The board also decided this year in opting to utilize a portion of the sales tax revenue to maintain adequate fund balance along with funding current and anticipated capital improvements."
FACTORS IN BUDGETING
Douglass said the board applied two key factors in its budgeting approach: prioritization of services and programs that have strong evidence of effectiveness, and using cost-effectiveness and cost-benefit analysis.
The members also weighed possible 20-percent reductions in state aid funding such as AIM (Aid and Incentives for Municipalities) and CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) funding; a small decline in health care costs; payroll increases; refinancing capital debt; and maintaining an adequate fund balance, the supervisor added.
He noted the town has a capital improvement project — improvements to Water District #1 that include new wells, a control building, a chlorination building, a storage tank and about 600 feet of water main — that requires long-term debt.
"COVID-19 has produced an extremely favorable financial environment to borrow long-term funding," Douglass said. "The current rates haven't been this favorable since around 2008."
