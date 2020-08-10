PLATTSBURGH — A desired transition away from enhanced unemployment benefits, impacts of the U.S.-Canada border restrictions and how to plan for the future numbered among the topics of a working group call on manufacturing hosted by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville).
In an update, Stefanik said negotiations on the next federal COVID-19 relief bill had been a challenge, but she was hopeful for a compromise that would include more funding for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program as well as support for local chambers, school districts and state and local governments.
She noted that she was also advocating for increased MEP (Manufacturing Extension Partnership) program funding, which provides training for manufacturers.
UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS
A few callers mentioned the challenges surrounding filling open positions despite the North Country’s current high unemployment rate.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas argued for at least the start of a ramp-down in the enhanced unemployment benefits in the next round of COVID-19 relief legislation.
Up until July 31, those receiving such assistance received an additional $600 per week. Under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump Saturday, they would receive $400.
Douglas said a number of manufacturers are in growth mode beyond where they were at the start of the year, but that unprecedented unemployment benefits have presented difficulties in hiring.
He acknowledged the additional funds were great as a stimulus early on in the pandemic.
“But we need to start moving away from that and valuing work as opposed to simply maximizing relief to people during the crisis."
Stefanik similarly said the enhanced assistance was an important safety net, but that she believes the incentive needs to be on getting people back to work.
She said Republicans have put forward a proposal to either gradually reduce the enhanced benefits or tie them to previous wages, while the bill introduced by Democrats would extend the $600 in additional weekly assistance through January 2021.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
Devon Sutton, director of strategic operations at LC Drives in Potsdam, suggested adding an incentive for manufacturers to hire.
“Instead of incentivizing people to not work, if we incentivize manufacturers to hire and train, that might be a useful way to find common ground perhaps with the other party (Democrats).”
Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency Deputy CEO David Zembiec spoke to the challenge of finding employees with the higher level of technical skills needed in today’s manufacturing environment.
“We may have an opportunity here, with the high level of unemployment, of trying to find ways to do some innovative, intensifying workforce development programs.”
BORDER RESTRICTIONS
Regarding the border restrictions, Douglas said it was good that cross-border commerce had continued, but that the inability to move people back and forth was becoming more and more problematic with companies that have footprints in both the North Country and Canada.
“To not be able to have that visitation ... that conversation on-site in a site visit to a potential addition to your supply chain, it's having a growing effect on business.”
He pushed Stefanik to continue her advocacy to expand essential travel definitions; St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Project Manager John Pinkerton concurred.
“While we're trying to keep those connections alive and going, anything that can be done to help us facilitate those enterprises coming in at least to visit those facilities … so we can help to continue to promote our area as an expansion area … would be greatly appreciated.”
TRANSPORTATION
Douglas thanked Stefanik for her support of relief for New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority and other major transit authorities nationwide, since North Country transportation manufacturers benefit from contracts for new equipment.
He additionally noted the need for a new five-year surface transportation bill, and said that Stefanik’s Democratic colleagues in the House “stormed forth” earlier this year with a partisan approach to the legislation “which has muddied the seeming opportunity to have a five-year bill this year.”
“But once we get past the next big COVID bill, there can be a step back by everyone (to) see if we can re-focus on doing a new multi-year surface transportation bill before this Congress ends.”
LOOKING AHEAD
AngioDynamics President/CEO Jim Clemmer noted current investments at his company, including a new cafeteria and computer-guided manufacturing equipment “to help vertically integrate our supply chain so we can do more locally and also create more jobs that are higher-tech jobs.”
“We're very interested in keeping a good workforce that is educated and motivated to work here and hopefully we'll be a good employer of choice."
Sutton brought up the future of manufacturers in the region.
“Yes, today we're in the middle of a crisis and we've all been very responsive … but what are we going to do tomorrow?
“How does manufacturing thrive in the North Country? How do we attract manufacturing to the North Country? Those types of things are going to give us a much more resilient economy for whenever the next crisis happens.”
