Biz owner on border news: Too little, too late

ROUSES POINT — News vaccinated Canadians will again be welcomed south of the border next month is "too little too late" for restaurant owner Tom Brilotti.
He felt the same three months ago when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to open his nation's doors to vaccinated Americans by mid-August. Brilotti asserted, both then and now, that peak season is over.
"The Canadians are headed to Florida," he said Wednesday. "They’re not headed here; everything is closed here."
'SLAP IN FACE'
Brilotti's aviation-themed Italian eatery, Ristorante Casa Capitano, sits less than a mile from the northern border in the Village of Rouses Point.
Village officials and business owners have since the onset of the pandemic, when the U.S. and Canada mutually restricted nonessential cross-border travel, asserted the 2,000-plus populated border town relies heavily on Canadian traffic during the summer boating season in particular.
Restrictions in place since March 2020 kept Canadians out for two full summers and Brilotti was hesitant to believe that business would be made up for this winter.
"It's, 'See you next summer,'" he said. "The North Country has been hit; it has suffered all summer. Restaurants have continued to close and marinas have felt the effects all summer long.
"For the government to say it (the border) is opening in November — I think it’s meaningless at this point to many people. I hope the Canadians do come by and if they do, certainly, they are welcome. Casa will always welcome our Canadians and our Quebecers," he said.
"But to open the border in November is a slap in the face."
'LIGHT AT THE END'
Reports Tuesday evening that the U.S. would open the land border after 18 months of travel restrictions was the "light at the end of a long tunnel" for the North Country Chamber of Commerce, a longtime advocate for border normalization.
Chamber President and CEO Garry Douglas issued thanks to the following state and federal partners for their advocacy: Senators Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y), Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and the Northern Border Caucus in Congress, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).
Douglas said important details still awaited clarification by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ahead of next month's reopening, and said the chamber would continue to advocate for reasonable standards and the planning for subsequent phases of border normalization.
BAD TIMING
Liquor and Wine Warehouse Owner Steve Carpenter, similar to Brilotti, took issue with the timing, saying his business typically reaped the benefits of Lake Champlain's visiting Canadian boaters.
So much so, Canadians accounted for 40% of summer alcohol sales, he said.
"With our weather being the way that it is, people coming to Plattsburgh for winter is just not something that they do."
Bhavik Jariwala, of Oakfield Hospitality, hoped Canadians itching to come south would be enough to counteract the sore timing.
“We will hopefully see all of this pent-up demand come through the Plattsburgh region," he said. "It should be good for business for all of the hotels, retail and restaurants down the I-87 corridor.
“The timing is obviously not great, because people don’t like traveling in the winter, but I think it will obviously have a positive effect on the Plattsburgh market."
And any traffic, even it it's on the way to Lake Placid or somewhere further south, was better than none, Carpenter thought.
"Them stopping and doing some shopping — it can’t hurt," he said.
SUMMERS LOST
Oakfield Hospitality owns an array of hotels, including the new Holiday Inn Express right off of I-87 in Plattsburgh, as well as several others in New York State.
The Holiday Inn Express took over a former inn property and was closed for renovations in the early days of the pandemic, including when Can-Am border restrictions first went into place.
"One of the reasons we spent a tremendous amount renovating that property was because of the location, being the first location physically off of the exit," Jariwala said.
"It will be nice to finally take advantage of that, which we haven’t been able to."
Douglas said an opened border cannot replace two lost summers or the impact on families and business.
"But if this goes forward as indicated, we can share Christmas and welcome our Canadian travelers at Plattsburgh International Airport in time for the upcoming winter travel season," he says in a statement.
"Most importantly, we will be able to at least start the long process of reconnecting."
WELCOME BACK
Norm Lague, too, looked forward to reconnecting.
He owns fellow Rouses Point business Lakeside Coffee with wife Sonya and said 60% of the Main Street coffee shop's summertime sales, pre-pandemic, were a mix of Canadian and U.S. travelers.
"The local community has been hugely supportive of the shop here," he said. "It’s been the local clientele and the traveling public on the U.S. side that have gotten us to this point.
"I wouldn’t say we're back 100%, but the locals have been fantastic and we really appreciate their support."
The Lagues have owned and operated the café since 2017 and in that time formed relationships with Canadians they now have not seen in nearly two years.
"I know that we won’t see everybody this year, because a lot of those seasons have passed, but I would suspect we’re going to see many of the faces that we saw on a regular basis, because they’re going to come down here to look at their properties, check on their boats and so forth," Norm said.
"We’re just excited. We appreciate what the locals have done for us and we’re excited to see our friends from the north."
STAFFING QUESTION
Carpenter was interested to see how habits would change ahead of next summer, thinking some Canadians may have already found or plan to find a marina closer to home to keep their vessel north of the border until COVID settles down.
"There’s nothing worse than paying for a boat that you can’t use. So that will be something that none of us can forecast. It’s just going to have to develop and we’re just going to have to adapt."
With "We're Hiring" and "Closed due to Staffing Shortages" signs common at storefronts regionwide, Carpenter wondered if area businesses could manage an influx of Canadians.
“Everyone is having to cut back on staff, because there is no one working," he said. "What if we were busy, how would you do it? How would you handle it?
"It would be impossible."
