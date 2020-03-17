OGDENSBURG — Amid growing COVID-19 concerns, all public Masses in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg will be suspended until further notice beginning Wednesday.
The Most Rev. Terry LaValley, Bishop of Ogdensburg announced the changes in a letter posted to the diocese's website Tuesday.
"During this time period, all the faithful are dispensed from their Sunday obligation to participate at Mass," he wrote.
This action followed a directive jointly issued by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont that social and recreational gatherings in their states be limited to 50 people.
CARE, CONCERN
LaValley said the decision was made in consideration of strong recommendations from public health officials, as well as in consultation with his vicars and some deans.
"Care and concern for everyone’s health (spiritual, emotional and physical), especially elderly persons, those with underlying health issues, our clergy and liturgical ministers necessitates this extraordinary measure."
The bishop added that, until public masses are reinstated, priests are encouraged to offer Mass in private.
"Our priests will continue to be available for sacramental emergencies while maintaining the necessary public health precautions."
Pastors can decide if their churches will remain open for private prayer, but public devotions like the Stations of the Cross should be suspended, LaValley said, adding that people are encouraged to make those devotions in private.
"If a church is open, pastors will ensure that there is a thorough daily cleaning of all surfaces and that social distancing (at least six feet) is maintained."
LIMIT ATTENDANCE
LaValley noted that baptisms, weddings and funerals raise particular concerns and may proceed, but attendance should be limited to immediate family.
Additionally, all public health precautions must be observed.
"Of course, in the case of emergency, Baptism and the Anointing of the Sick should be conferred. The individual reception of the Sacrament of Penance (Confession) may continue to be offered.
We are not in a situation that requires general absolution."
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS
While public Masses are cancelled, LaValley said, parishes continue to face financial obligations to employees and others.
He encouraged parishioners to mail in their offerings or contribute online.
"Your pastor will strive to meet payroll and other essential parish bills during this time," the bishop wrote.
"Your continued support of your parish is urgently needed and gratefully received at this difficult time. At the pastor’s discretion, parish offices may remain open with essential staff."
LaValley added that pastors will ensure regular, thorough cleaning of office spaces and appropriate social distancing.
"We continue to pray for our diocesan family. We pray for healing for those already afflicted with the virus."
