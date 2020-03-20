PLATTSBURGH — Behavioral Health Services North Inc. will remain open and continue offering its full range of services, though in a modified manner.
"Due to modified regulations from multiple New York State departments, the vast majority of BHSN services have moved to telehealth to protect both the clients, staff and our community," a press release said.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BHSN has migrated more than 150 staff members to working in a home environment this week; that has not resulted in any delay or interruption in services.
BHSN's services, provided to thousands in Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties, include an outpatient mental health clinic, child and family clinic, school-based mental health services, STOP Domestic Violence and Healthy Families.
"In times of crisis like these, it is not an option to temporarily halt services," the release continued.
"Many individuals need to access these services in their everyday lives and rely on these programs to maintain a healthy lifestyle and remain in their homes."
Going forward, services will be conducted by a video or audio connection whenever and wherever possible.
Minimal but critical staffing will be maintained at several locations, including the Center for Well-Being in Morrisonville, to ensure continuity of services and the ability to serve those who may not have access to internet or telephone, or may have needs that are better served using approaches other than telehealth.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment or with questions regarding BHSN services can call 518-563-8000.
Beginning Monday, March 23, the Center for Well-Being's office hours will change to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Individuals who do not have an appointment will be asked to call first to receive a telephone screening and to be screened by nursing staff prior to entering the building.
The North Country Crisis Helpline remains fully functional and can be accessed 24/7 by calling 1-866-5PREVENT.
"BHSN is committed to supporting the community at this time and recognizes the current stressors that we are all currently living in," the release said.
BHSN acknowledged that this is a challenging time for everyone and that we should all stay home and focus on our physical, mental and social health.
To support the community, BHSN has launched an "activities" page on its website — www.bhsn.org/activities — to offer daily at-home activities and ideas for both adults and children.
For more information, visit the following webpages:
• BHSN website: www.bhsn.org
• BHSN Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/myBHSN/
• BHSN Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/discover_bhsn/
