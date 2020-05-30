Beyond restaurants: Retail shops try out curbside pick-up

PLATTSBURGH — Lake Champlain Pools and Spa says it has turned its 20,000 square foot retail showroom into a parking lot delivery center.
The Boynton Avenue shop recently opened for business under New York Forward's Phase One, offering curbside pickup only.
Erinn Hubbell, the operations manager, said the store had gone with a carhop approach to get the job done.
"Our retail team has risen to the occasion," Hubbell said, adding that they were, "running from car to car, trying to understand the customer’s needs, then hustling back to the store to gather the product and process the order."
BUSY START
The pool supply shop operates a retail store, while selling, installing and maintaining pools, spas, saunas and stoves.
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, Lake Champlain Pools and Spa has its peak season around this time of year, typically stretching from April to the end of October.
Since opening for business this year, Hubbell said the shop had been really busy, noting some 400 to 600 inbound calls daily.
"If you’re trying to reach out — please be patient," she said. "It has been draining, but we feel fortunate to be this busy and have such a strong start to our season."
HOMETOWN CHALLENGES
Being a local, family-run retailer, Hubbell said the shop was met with its challenges competing against "national, big box retailers."
"Much of what we do and sell is easier when you can advise the customer and let them see and touch the product," she explained.
"It’s tricky to get the right o-ring or gasket when we have 50 SKUS (stock-keeping units) to choose from."
BEAUTY SHOP ORDERS
CosmoProf and Sally Beauty, two beauty supply shops in the Town of Plattsburgh, were also cleared for restricted business under the state's Phase One.
Alyssa Heath, manager at CosmoProf, said curbside pickup had been mostly smooth sailing for the Route 3 store.
The manager said patrons could call orders in ahead of time.
"They can also send a Facebook message," Heath said. "That has been our more popular option."
After determining a pickup time, the goods get placed in a basket out front for contactless pickup.
Sally Beauty, which sits in Consumer Square, had adopted a similar system that they said had been going "really well."
SALONS COMING SOON
With Phase Two of New York's reopening plan coming to the North Country, hair salons and barbershops were readying for a reopen.
Heath said that had some impact on store sales, adding that the shop had been "decently busy."
"A lot of people ordered online, though," she said. "I think they were unsure how our system would work."
But, for anyone wondering, Heath said, "It's actually really simple."
SAFE, SPLASHING, FUN
Hubbell said Lake Champlain Pools and Spa was optimistic that a somewhat return to normalcy was on its way but said, "with everyone staying closer to home this summer, pools and backyard escapes hopefully can be enjoyed by families more often.
"We’re here to keep everyone safe, splashing and having fun."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
