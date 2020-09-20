BEEKMANTOWN - A positive COVID-19 case and another assumed positive case at Beekmantown Central School has caused officials to switch to all remote learning for the next two weeks.
Superintendent Daniel Mannix said the school was doing everything it should have in terms of precautions taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
"I was in those buildings and I was confident with what I saw," Mannix said.
"But we need to let the (Clinton County) Health Department conduct their contact tracing to give us more data."
The student who tested positive is a second-grader at Beekmantown Elementary School, and a Middle School teacher is assumed positive, Mannix confirmed.
Both the student and the teacher had been in school for five days.
The district let residents know the situation via a newsletter that was sent out electronically Sunday afternoon.
Under a heading, "What we know", the letter said:
- The student did not use district busses
- The COVID virus has an up to a 14 day incubation period - both of these individuals were in attendance at school for roughly five days
- As our Reopening Plan requires, this student, like any other student exhibiting symptoms, was sent home and was required to see their primary health care provider to be tested
- It has been confirmed that all rooms that these individuals occupied have been thoroughly disinfected
- It was also confirmed that in both the teacher’s and the student’s classrooms all public health precautions were strictly adhered to
- Only the Clinton County Health Department can conduct contact tracing. They will be reaching out to parents or other adults as they deem necessary
Mannix said hopefully results from the contact tracing will help district leaders figure out if the virus was transmitted in or out of school, and how effective the precautions put in place are.
"We were doing a lot of things we believe in and things a lot of people have been saying will work, but if eight other kids get it, then maybe six feet (social distancing) doesn't work," he said.
"We want to be able to still educate our kids and keep everyone safe."
Mannix reiterated that from what he saw, students, teachers and staff were following the rules of social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and other precautions.
With the positive cases, Mannix said the decision was made to go to all remote learning for the next two weeks.
"Knowing that the incubation period is up to a 14-day period for COVID, we will have ALL students conduct remote learning until two weeks from tomorrow, Oct. 5th. At that point we will reassess the situation," the newsletter said.
County Health Director John Kanoza said switching to remote learning for two weeks is probably the right move.
"Everything is on a case by case basis, and all we know now is that we have a positive case,"
"Hopefully in the next 24 to 36 hours we will know more."
Nurses from the Health Department began contract tracing Sunday in hopes to find out where the positive cases may have come from, and who else may be affected.
"We've been fortunate here (Clinton County) with our low numbers, but it is not totally surprising to have a case in a school," Kanoza said.
Mannix said the district will be working with the Plattsburgh YMCA to see if anything can be worked out for childcare as the district goes to remote learning.
"We understand the value of having your child watched and educated," he said.
The district newsletter urged residents to "be constantly checking in as the district works hard to maintain transparency during this time to effectively communicate this difficult situation with you.
"We would ask that you also keep the student and the teacher in your thoughts. As always, any subsequent information will be shared with families as soon as we can."
Mannix said he hopes these two cases are isolated.
"God bless them and their families and we hope this is contained to just them," he said.
"I think everything we were doing was to the gold standard and that gives me confidence, but I don't want to have blind confidence."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
