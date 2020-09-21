BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will hold an emergency meeting today at 6:15 p.m. via Google Meet to discuss opening of school, 14-day remote learning and athletics.

To listen by phone, click on http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.

A complete agenda will be available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.

The district opted Sunday to switch to a remote learning model for two weeks after learning of one positive COVID-19 case and one probable case.

Contact tracing by the Clinton County Health Department has begun, and the district will re-evaluate the situation in two weeks.

 

