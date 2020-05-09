Battle of Plattsurgh volunteers aiming for digital slate of events amid COVID-19 pandemic

PLATTSBURGH — While the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled or postponed events nationwide, the 1814 Commemoration Inc. group is aiming to have some kind of Battle of Plattsburgh celebration this fall.
“The whole plan was to go forward and do what we did last year, and all of a sudden we’ve had to go a completely different direction,” Tom Donahue, president of the group, said.
“There’s so much available with social media these days, we think we can put together a nice presentation.”
The a 501(c) 3 not for profit corporation was formed by longtime Battle of Plattsburgh volunteers, Donahue said, following a meeting with the city last December when they found out that going forward, the city wouldn’t be able to help fund the weekend of events like it had in the past.
“Their hands are kind of tied in ways that non-profit organizations aren’t, when it comes to getting sponsorships,” Donahue said.
Following the formation of 1814 Commemoration Inc., the group of Battle of Plattsburgh volunteers, had a follow-up meeting with Mayor Colin Read’s office and came up with an agreement that the city would help present the weekend one last time this year.
But then came COVID-19, and all of the issues that it brought.
“We agreed with the mayor that we couldn’t have a traditional celebration, but we were determined to have something,” Donahue said.
While COVID-19 regulations may ease up enough to have public gatherings by September, some of the traditional events like the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration have been canceled due to lack of funds.
“The money for these events comes from sponsorships, and, let’s face it, the businesses right now are just trying to stay afloat,” Donahue said.
So, in their place, the group is investigating ways that the celebration can be brought online.
Throughout the summer, the commemoration group is working on creating a video library of past events, interviews from Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration participants, historical talks on battle-related subjects and contests for both children and adults.
“Sometimes the history gets lost in the big party,” Donahue said. “We want to try to get more into the history of things.”
And going forward, the group hopes to use the video content to bolster future Battle of Plattsburgh events.
“Next year we’d like to go back to the traditional weekend, but combine it with what we’re doing this year,” Donahue said. “Who knows, if people see this stuff online they might think, ‘Huh, maybe I should swing over to Plattsburgh next year.”
Information and updates will be posted periodically on the group’s facebook page, 1814 Commemoration Inc.
Any businesses, groups, individuals and volunteers who are interested in supporting the commemoration organization’s efforts can email Donahue at tdonahue1953@gmail.com.
“For years, this has been volunteer driven, and we’re open for more,” Donahue said.
