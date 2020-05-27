Barcomb: Reopening of exchange gives confidence to market

PLATTSBURGH — Late Tuesday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 665 points, or 2.7 percent, following the opening of the New York Stock Exchange floor for the first time in two months to the sound of Gov. Andrew Cuomo ringing the opening bell.
James Barcomb, a partner at Donlan & Barcomb Investment Services in Plattsburgh, attributed the positive movement to states easing up restrictions as they reopen their economies, New York’s own continued phased reopening and the physical return of some traders to the Stock Exchange floor.
“It gets people back to a more normal environment which gives a lot of confidence to the market.”
FASTEST DROP
The S&P 500 stock market index hit an all-time high Feb. 19, which was shortly followed by the news of COVID-19’s impact and a market sell-off.
“Then in mid-March, we did something we’ve never done in the history of our country: we voluntarily shut down our economy,” Barcomb said.
At that point, the U.S. economy had been “clicking on all cylinders,” he continued.
“Unemployment was low, corporate revenues were up, corporate profits were up, construction was up and then everyone just started to sell off."
The market hit bottom March 23, at a more than 30 percent drop from its high and the fastest such drop in the market's history.
FICKLE MARKET
But as more positive news came in, such as word of possible COVID-19 treatments and less severe infection numbers than anticipated, things started to rebound.
“As of today, we’ve recovered a lot of our loss, but the volatility has been incredible,” Barcomb said.
“The market is fickle, always has been. We’ve always said here in the office, 'Whatever is expected or whatever should happen will not happen.' The market never reacts in a logical way.”
The obvious short-term effect of the market drop due to COVID-19 is that a lot of wealth has been lost in the U.S., Barcomb said.
“The long-term effect, my guess (is) we’re going to be 12 to 18 months before we get our unemployment rate down to something respectable like under the eight percent number, so we’ve got a long ways to go with our unemployment.
“There’s going to be a lot of businesses not reopening because they couldn’t withstand it but we haven’t seen the real damage yet until the numbers come out for (quarter two) and we see what’s going on.”
RVs, POOLS UP
Two areas doing surprisingly well are recreational vehicles (RVs) and home swimming pools, Barcomb said.
Initially, stocks for RVs, considered a luxury vehicle, did go down.
However, with people leery of staying in hotels, eating in restaurants and flying, those numbers have picked up, Barcomb continued.
“Companies like Winnebago are up big right now. Above-ground swimming pools, same thing.
“People are saying, you know, we’re not comfortable traveling right now so we’re just going to stay home and put a pool in and do a stay-cation for the summer.”
STAY THE COURSE
Donlan & Barcomb’s advice to clients as the market hit its lowest point varied depending on where they were at in life.
For example, older clients taking distributions from their retirement accounts were advised to hold a 20 to 30 percent cash position and remain engaged with the rest of their monies, Barcomb said.
“But anybody who was not withdrawing from their account, was still in the building phase, we encouraged them to stay the course.
“Right now it seems like the market’s gaining momentum and as we reopen you’re going to see a lot of these numbers get better and better.”
The market has come a long way in a short period of time and is “really cooking” on bad numbers, which is unusual, Barcomb continued.
“Again it makes no sense, when you get bad unemployment numbers, bad sales numbers and the market keeps going up, it might be due for a small correction, a small drawback as we move forward.”
But he believes the markets will be fueled as states announce new openings and traders return in-person to the exchange.
“I think we’re going to have a good third quarter and I think we’re going to have a fantastic fourth quarter as far as sales and revenues.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.