Bar Owner: COVID relief bill grants 'quite a big relief'

PLATTSBURGH — The latest COVID relief package would launch a nearly $30 billion grant program aimed at assisting restaurants and bars sucker-punched by the pandemic and Monopole Bar Owner Corey Rosoff says his historic Plattsburgh City staple planned to cash in.
"If it comes across the way it sounds," Rosoff told the Press-Republican Monday afternoon. "You never know until you read the fine print, but it should be a huge benefit to all restaurants and bars.
"It's going to be quite a big relief."
RELIEF BILL
The House is expected to act on the $1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan Act Tuesday and its $28.6 billion food and drink grant program is just the tip of the iceberg.
Also included is another round of stimulus checks of up to $1,400, an extension of enhanced unemployment benefits, aid to state and local governments, rental assistance and funds dedicated to COVID testing and vaccine distribution.
If OK'd by the House of Representatives, the baton would pass to President Joe Biden before the week's end.
He was expected to approve the package to beat the Sunday expiration of some unemployment programs, and recently said stimulus checks could start to hit bank accounts before the end of March.
PPP USERS INCLUDED
North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas noted the restaurant and bar grants under consideration would be available to businesses that also took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which was offered under the previous COVID relief packages.
"And Senator Schumer obtained language amending the Shuttered Venues Grant Program created in December, opening it similarly to performance venues, independent cinemas and museums who have used PPP, but still have uncovered operating losses," Douglas says in a recent chamber release.
"We and others told the senator how few of the venues could apply as they had used PPP and therefore were ineligible, even though it wasn't adequate to stabilize them. He quickly responded with inclusion of this change."
Once the bill was signed into law, Douglas said the chamber would obtain and disseminate information on both programs and would organize an informational webinar, as well.
'GOING TO BE FINE'
Monopole, located on Protection Avenue since 1897, had about 20 employees.
Rosoff was able to keep most employed throughout the pandemic, despite added protocols, shrunken capacity limits and shorter hours of operation.
"When we went to 10 p.m.," he said, noting the state's former mandated closing time, "we had to cut the doormen, because they usually started at 10 p.m., but we've brought just about everybody back at this point."
The state has since OK'd bars to stay open an added hour, until 11 p.m.
Monopole took advantage of the second round of PPP and Rosoff said it was the program, which supported payroll costs, that had allowed him to keep most bar and grill employees on staff.
"That was really helpful," Rosoff said. "We're going to be fine, but obviously (the pandemic) was a huge hit on business — there is no question about that; 2020 was a rough year."
The restaurant and bar grant program written into the COVID relief bill was expected to continue financial aid to the food and drink industry.
CAPACITY INCREASES
Bars were shut down for in-person service just under one year ago and were given the OK to reopen three months later, in June 2020.
Since, the industry has drowned in protocols and stipulations, including one that limited indoor max capacities to 50 percent. For Monopole, with its upper level closed, that meant 75 patrons were allowed in at one time.
State officials recently announced a change to the capacity limit, increasing it from 50 up to 75 percent. Though it seemed like good news on the surface, Rosoff said it was more complicated.
Though his bar and grill could technically serve 75 patrons at a time, the accompanying protocols — requiring guests sit to eat or drink and spacing mandates — only allowed him to seat up to 68 patrons.
"It's hard to go up to 75 percent and still keep social distancing," Rosoff said. "It sounds great, but, realistically, I don't know how many more we can put in there."
The bar owner said he was looking at opening Monopole's upstairs, which, at full capacity, had a 140 person limit.
BAR SCENE PICKING UP
Rosoff said it was still good to watch everything slowly get back to normal.
While business was "not what it was," he noticed more and more locals going downtown for drinks.
"It's nice reading that (COVID case) numbers are going down and vaccinations are going up," he said, adding that most of his staff had already received at least one injection.
"I think people are starting to feel safer," he continued. "For me, I've had both of my COVID vaccines and I feel safer. As people get vaccinated, I think more people will feel comfortable."
