CLINTONVILLE — Citing concerns about COVID-19, AuSable Valley Central School District will delay in-person classes until Oct. 5.
In a voice memo to district families Thursday evening, Superintendent Paul Savage said the risk of the spread of COVID-19 was just too great for school to reopen in person on Sept. 8 as many schools across the state are planning.
WITH A HEAVY HEART
"After much painstaking consideration, review, and consultation, it is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that we will be delaying our in-person reopening as originally planned at AVCS," Savage said in a message to district residents.
"We will now be starting the school year with an all remote schedule for all grades in Pre-K-12 through Oct. 5. The school year via remote will start on Sept. 8 for students, and you will receive important updated remote schedule information from your individual building principal very soon."
Savage went on to say that the new start date for in-person studies will be continuously reviewed to see if any further extensions or changes are needed.
SMOOTHER TRANSITION
Schools across the state shut down in mid-March as the pandemic worsened, and classes were taught remotely.
"We learned a lot about remote instruction from last year’s short notice change to remote and we will be better and expect to have a much smoother transition for all by having the proper time to plan," Savage said.
"As I mentioned, this was an excruciating decision to make and we are truly thinking of the overall safety of your children, our faculty and staff, and our communities. As an educator of 30 years, this is a heartbreaking decision, but one that I feel is necessary based on many important factors."
NOT 100 PERCENT CONFIDENT
Savage said the reasons for the decision to delay the in-person hybrid to at least Oct. 5 involve the fact: "that I am not 100 percent confident that we can reopen safely, including needing more time to receive appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies that are in shortage; various bus and building challenges; we need time to review and assess the potential impact of reopening on the safety of all involved; and we need time to see if there are any further spikes around our local communities like there have been over the past week."
A COVID-19 outbreak in nearby Essex County at the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare has led to 81 positive cases.
There were also two positive cases reported at SUNY Plattsburgh as students returned for the semester. The college also suspended 43 students this week for violating COVID-19 safety rules by attending a large party at Sailor's Beach in Plattsburgh.
"We need to be methodical in our reopening process and we need to be patient," Savage said.
LEARN FROM OTHERS
The superintendent pointed to figures from some colleges and health facilities around the country that painted a serious picture.
Some schools opened and then had to close quickly due to outbreaks.
"In fact – today it was shared that COVID cases involving children were up to 70,000 cases just in the month of August and 9,000 in Florida since reopening," Savage said.
"We want to learn from their experience, and it tells me that we need to pause. We need to be confident when it comes to the overall safety of your children and employees and that’s what we will always do."
Savage said there are more than 1,200 students and 300 staff members in the district, which is a large number of individuals who contact many others in their daily lives, and it is a risk not worth taking.
UNDERSTAND BOTH SIDES
"Finally, the recent COVID outbreak in our two local communities demonstrates that it can happen very quickly even under the best of precautions," he said in his message.
"We are close communities in the North Country and it has directly impacted some of our very own local families of AVCS. That is a fact that can’t be ignored or dismissed."
Savage said he knows that the decision to delay in person classes until Oct. 5 may please some and upset others.
"I understand both sides of that stance for sure and understand that as a parent myself," he said.
"In the end, if the delay of in-person for a number of weeks can best ensure the safety of your children and our communities, I can live with that decision even if it is overcautious. No matter what, I hope you will at least respect the fact that the well-being of your children, the faculty and staff and our communities is at the core of this tough decision.
"That decision is on me."
