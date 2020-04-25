AVCS class president says seniors are "disappointed" with final year

CLINTONVILLE — Luis Perez, a senior at AuSable Valley Central School District, says his last few months of high school are not what he imagined.
The 17-year-old expected to attend a Junior, Senior Gala in May, go on a class trip to Springfield, Mass. and, in June, be handed his diploma in front of friends and family.
In light of COVID-19 concerns, however, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo enacted an executive order that required students work from home and asked New Yorkers to avoid large gatherings.
"It's very disappointing," he said. "I miss my friends and I miss my teachers a lot."
OUTSIDE GRADUATION
Prior to virus-related changes, Perez, as senior class president, convinced district officials to hold the Class of 2020's graduation outdoors.
That, he said, was something he'd discussed with his dad, former AVCS High School Principal Javier Perez, since his freshman year.
"We have such a beautiful turf outside," Luis Perez said. "That was going to be the first time that we've ever done that as a school.
Everyone was super excited about it. It was looking to be a really cool event."
But with the governor's pause order in effect until at least May 15, Luis wasn't sure what his class graduation would look like.
"I don't know if it's canceled yet," he said, "but obviously it's probably not looking good."
HOLD OUT HOPE
The governor's orders had left school communities, staff and students alike, wondering about graduation and other traditional events, like junior class prom.
The general consensus of some North Country superintendents had been to wait it out.
"If the governor returns us after (May 15th), we will then take a close look at the distancing and congregating guidelines which are in place, and make a decision about which events, if any, could still be held," Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun said.
AVCS Superintendent of Schools Paul D. Savage II said the same of his district, adding that "we are all looking at the 'what if' scenarios and discussing options/ideas, but we are still a little ways away from that final decision at this time."
Luis's dad, who is now the superintendent of Saranac Central School District, had not made a solid graduation decision for his district either.
"The likelihood of a traditional graduation ceremony occurring is less likely as each day passes," Javier Perez said.
"We want to hold out hope as long as we can as this is such a big and important milestone for our seniors and their families."
'ONE WAY OR ANOTHER'
Javier Perez said, when making these decisions, the main consideration was the health and safety of students.
"We also try and balance holding on to hope with the most recent information we have about school closures and social distancing practices as advised by health care professionals," he added.
"We know it is important to celebrate our students and we will do that one way or another."
Lebrun echoed those remarks, adding that he was in contact with senior students to hear their ideas for graduation.
"Whether it takes place in June or later, and whether we are permitted to assemble in-person or must find some other means, I view this year's graduation ceremony as critical to both culminating seniors' K-12 experience, and symbolically important for our community as we seek to heal from this isolation and prepare for a return to normalcy," he said.
PROMS POSTPONED
Luis Perez said the AVCS Junior, Senior Gala, for both classes to attend, had been canceled for the time being, adding that his sister Isabela, a junior, was planning to go.
"She was obviously very excited," he said. "She got her dress for gala and is bummed out that it's looking like it probably won't happen. We have talked about maybe having the gala at the end of June, if we go back to school."
A lot of area district's host junior class proms this time of year and, according to Brannoin Sample of Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall in Altona, several district's were postponing those for the fall.
"Our advisors and students have come up with an idea of having that prom in September," Javier Perez said of Saranac Central.
"Certainly nothing is official as we will have to see where we are at as a whole when it comes to the health and safety of our students, but I like the idea as it gives these students something to possibly look forward to."
CLASS OF 2024
Luis Perez, who planned to start college in the fall, said he was concerned for the start of that experience, as well.
"No college has made a decision yet, but they have talked about maybe not bringing kids in for the first semester."
Or, he added, some have mentioned hosting very small classes.
"It is a concern of mine that at the beginning of college, this will bleed into that fall semester."
'WE ALSO UNDERSTAND'
Luis Perez had also been in touch with fellow senior students, and said, "everyone seems to be pretty disappointed."
"We had all worked super hard to raise money for and plan out these events, so it's disappointing that we won't be able to have those," he continued.
"But we also do understand that other people are dealing with bigger challenges, such as health and financial concerns."
If possible, Luis Perez said it would be nice to push the Class of 2020 graduation to the summer.
"I would love to have graduation with everyone, with all of the loved ones and families," he said.
"But we also want to keep in mind the safety of everyone. If it had to be somehow online or something in order to keep everyone safe, then that's just what we have to do."
