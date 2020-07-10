AuSABLE FORKS — Despite delays due to COVID-19, the AuSable Forks Free Library is well on its way toward utilizing significant grant funding it has received the past two years.
The library received a $111,000 New York State Department of Education construction grant for a new heating system, air conditioning unit, book shelving, flooring, hands-free accessible automatic door openers and the construction of a designated technology space, a news release said.
Aiding in the projects were the Lake Placid Education Foundation and the Charles R. Wood Foundation (automated hands-free front door openers).
Another grant was received from the New York State Council on the Arts, which helped to support the weekly story and music program — All That Jazz Story Time with Music Man, Matt Snyder.
Currently the program is being offered virtually at 10 a.m., Saturday mornings, on Facebook Live @allthatjazzstorytime.
The library also received community support from the Stewart’s Holiday Match program. Stewart's presented the library with a $600 award that will be used specifically toward the children’s programming and children’s book collection.
Construction progress and implementation of these grants has been slowed by COVID 19 restrictions. However, the furnace, air conditioning and automated doors are all in place, the release said.
"Thanks to virtual technology and Mr. Snyder’s creativity, the story time is ongoing," Library Director Alison Follos said.
"New York state’s construction restrictions are lifting and the remainder of the construction will continue this summer."
The library continues to provide Wi-Fi curbside service around the clock daily, and will have a ‘soft reopening’ for curbside book service soon, the release said.
"Our library’s collection is packed-up while construction progresses, but Interlibrary loan title requests and children’s titles will be available," Follos said.
For specific questions relating to book circulation, please email: ausablelibrary@gmail.com.
The library also has new Wednesday hours, open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
