PLATTSBURGH — A recent North Country Chamber of Commerce webinar covered the legal and human sides of "Bringing Employees Back to Work."
Professional Consultant Tom Bill said, as businesses ready to reopen, they were bound to get some workforce "pushback" amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
Employees were going to be chatting with one another, he said, discussing daily news and asking questions like, "Why are we coming back so early?" or making comments, such as, "This is ridiculous."
THE THREE S'S
As employers entered those "uncharted waters," he advised they take note of three important factors: Safety, Support and Significance.
"People want to feel safe when coming back," the consultant said, adding that safety measures, like offering personal protective equipment and posting signage, could do the trick.
As for support, Bull said employers should already be showing support for their employees — even at a distance.
"If you haven't been in contact with your employees, start reaching out now," he advised. "Do it now. Do it often. Connect with them, communicate with them, let them know that you miss them, (that you're) looking forward to having them come back."
Which would lead into the final 'S,' significance.
"They need to feel like they matter, that they are significant, that they are a part of something that matters," Bull said. "With that kind of connection, you're going to alleviate some of that pushback.
They'll want to be part of that."
COMMUNICABLE ILLNESS PLAN
While change could lead to some anxieties and stress among employees, Bull thought the uncertainties and the unknowns were of greater concern.
The consultant pushed for transparency in the workplace and reassurance that steps were being taken to keep staff members safe.
Jacqueline "Jaci" Kelleher, a partner and attorney with Plattsburgh-based law firm Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley, suggested businesses pen a Communicable Illness Plan.
"Which is really, right now, a COVID plan, because most experts are saying we may reopen and we may get back to work soon, but this communicable illness will be back in the fall," she said.
"I think this is some work that you should invest some time in, because it's going to last past the end of 2020 in most scenarios that people are looking at."
SAFETY OFFICER
Kelleher, who gave the more legal side of returning to work, said such a plan should start with the designation of a safety resource officer.
"They don't have to become the expert, but they have to become the point person so that everyone knows if they have questions. . . there is someone who is the central person for that," she said.
And, Kelleher added, a mix of guidelines and regulations had tasked employers with providing a safe work environment through things like face masks for all or some employees, as well as cleaning supplies for shared surfaces.
"Your safety resource officer should be in charge of making sure you have the supplies you need to bring people back to work."
OTHER TIPS
As for ways, outside of personal protective equipment, to minimize employee exposure, Kelleher suggested staggering shifts.
"Or, if you have 100 people coming through the door at the same time, maybe you stagger the work start time," she said. "So you just don't have that many people running into each other as they're walking in and out of the facility."
Per the most updated guidelines, employers were OK to take employee temperatures and ask questions regarding possible symptoms.
"The records must be maintained confidentially," she warned. "They become medical records of the employees."
And while employers were allowed to request COVID-19 testing of its staff, Kelleher said to be careful, as employers could end up paying out of pocket.
"You really need to develop a plan," she said. "The thing you don't want to be doing is just telling someone who sits near the door, 'Hey, keep an eye on people.'
That's not a way to do any testing protocols."
MORE INFORMATION
Kelleher also discussed federal programs, like the widened unemployment offerings and emergency paid sick leave.
The full video can be found on the North Country Chamber of Commerce website.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.