PLATTSBURGH — This week, Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) joined his conference to advocate for farmers while Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) called on the federal government to provide direct support to state and local governments.
STEP UP AND HELP
Stec and the Assembly Republican Conference sent two letters on behalf of farmers, one to President Donald Trump and the New York State Congressional delegation, the other to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders.
They recommended that federal officials have the U.S. Department of Agriculture ensure New York receives the largest percentage of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, ensure farms' and agricultural businesses' eligibility for the $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance and enact another federal stimulus package that fully reimburses New York farmers for monies lost that would not be covered under the CARES Act.
“Our farming families employ thousands of New Yorkers and are responsible for the healthy, quality food we all eat," Stec said in a statement.
"Because of the coronavirus pandemic, dairy farmers right here in my district and farms across the state are in danger of going under."
At the state level, the Republicans detailed a plan that includes a one-year suspension of the 60-hour overtime threshold for farm laborers, provision of vouchers to food banks to purchase local dairy and agricultural products, and use of federal stimulus money for direct cash infusions for Cornell Cooperative Extensions.
"We really need to step up and help (farmers) in any way we can so we can see them through this pandemic," Stec said.
"It is my hope the governor will take our suggestions into consideration moving forward, our farmers are counting on it.”
STAND TOGETHER
Earlier this week, Jones put out a call for the federal government to provide more aid to New York state and its localities in the event a new stimulus bill is passed so it can combat the economic impact of the virus.
“As the economic engine of the world, New York needs more federal dollars during this crisis," Jones said in a statement.
"Our local governments, hospitals and businesses have been asked to step up to the plate in a way they never have, and in a time where we are so greatly relying on all of them."
Jones later encouraged his county and local government colleagues to also reach out to the federal government on this issue.
"Local leaders are seeing firsthand the impact government and human services are having during this crisis, and we need to be sure they have adequate funding to carry out their missions and pay their employees," he said.
"Our businesses have been hit hard, which has unequivocally had an impact on our state and county sales tax revenue, and without additional funding, critical services to our senior citizens, infrastructure and health care may very well be threatened. We must stand together and stand up for New York State residents to be sure we have what we need to combat the virus."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.