Assemblyman Jones: NY should vaccinate essential Canadians

McKENZIE DELISLE/STAFF PHOTOAssemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) speaks at the North Country Chamber of Commerce, asking state officials to allow New York to vaccinate essential workers of Canada. Jones and Chamber President Garry Douglas said the move would mimic that of other northern border states, like North Dakota and Michigan, which recently began inoculating essential Canadians. They hoped to first target Canada's truck drivers, who pass through New York daily, and later "essential travelers," including those with U.S. properties and/or families.