PLATTSBURGH — When COVID-19 pulled the brakes on public transportation, JCEO and ETC Housing Corporation teamed up for at-home food delivery.
THOSE IN NEED
It was late March that, due to safety concerns of the ongoing health crisis, public transportation was cut.
The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties Inc., or JCEO, said the move had targeted Clinton County's vulnerables who had limited access to food.
That in mind, ETC Housing Corporation Case Manager Megan Miller said the collaborative effort between the two groups had started to bring groceries to those without a way to get to grocery stores or afford their offerings.
"There has been a lot of gratitude," she told The Press-Republican. "Everyone has just been overwhelmingly appreciative."
FOOD SHOP DONATIONS
The initiative used food items donated to JCEO via its Feeding America partnership.
Through it, the organization accepts donations from area shops, like Sam's Club, Walmart, Market 32 by Price Chopper and Save A Lot.
Because JCEO was operating by appointment only during the times of COVID-19, Community Outreach Associate Director Lisa Goodrow said they didn't want the food to go to waste.
"We reached out to ETC to see if there would be any need," Goodrow said. "They were more than receptive and very appreciative.
"They were able to take a lot of the stuff that we were getting and get it out."
300 HOUSEHOLDS
Every Monday since late March, JCEO has delivered food to ETC Housing Corporation to serve more than 30 households within is Evergreen Townhouse Community.
Then, on Wednesdays, JCEO provides additional food to ETC, which is then distributed to countywide emergency shelters.
Leftover foods from the Wednesday deliveries then get served to senior housing complexes throughout Clinton County.
"Every Friday JCEO coordinates delivery with ETC Housing Corporation transitional housing at the ETC MHAB location, which serves 57 households," a recent JCEO news release says.
"In total, there are approximately 300 households served by this coordinated effort each week."
IF NEED CONTINUES
Once the schedule was created, Miller said two groups had started to operate like "a well-oiled machine."
The case manager wasn't sure when the effort would come to a close.
"We're just kind of going with it," she said. "As long as it is sustainable and as long as public transportation is not running, I imagine we'll continue it if there continues to be a need."
