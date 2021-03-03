PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department this week received an allotment of COVID-19 vaccines specifically for people age 65 and older.
“We will be incorporating this allocation into our POD (point of distribution) sites already planned for Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5," County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a statement.
Both clinics will take place at the Clinton Community College gymnasium at 158 Clinton Point Rd. in Plattsburgh.
BRING PROOF
The allotment is open to people who will be 65 years of age or older at the time of the clinic, and who live or work in Clinton County. Participants must bring proof of age as well as proof of residency or employment in Clinton County with them to the clinic.
To register yourself or a loved one, visit https://tinyurl.com/3mzzkwt4 or call CCHD at 518-565-4848. As of Wednesday evening, appointments for both dates remained available.
“If you have a scheduled appointment at another facility for a future date, but attend this clinic instead, please cancel your other appointment after you have attended this clinic,” Kanoza added.
“If there are no appointments available, check back periodically to see if additional appointments have been added.”
CCHD is currently offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses spaced at least 28 days apart.
Vaccine guidance requires participants to receive their first and second doses from the same agency, the release said.
Participants will receive information on a second dose clinic directly when the time comes to receive that dose.
PHARMACIES
CCHD additionally publicized vaccine availability at local pharmacies for people age 65 or older, and advised residents to keep checking the associated links:
• Walgreens: Schedule appointments by visiting http://www.walgreens.com/covidvaccine or calling the Plattsburgh store at 518-314-6487 or the Champlain store at 518-298-2975.
• Hannafords: Schedule appointments by visiting https://www.hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine or calling the pharmacy directly at 518-563-3179.
• Kinney Drugs: Schedule appointments by visiting https://www.kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/. Put in your zip code to see if there are appointments at that location.
HUDSON HEADWATERS
Hudson Headwaters Health Network centers also have vaccine appointments available to New York residents age 65 or older, or those with qualifying medical conditions this and next week in multiple locations. Follow the links to register:
• Champlain Family Health on Tuesday, March 9: https://tinyurl.com/y5b6x82f
• Plattsburgh Family Health on Friday, March 5; Tuesday, March 9; and Thursday, March 11: https://tinyurl.com/4uks7ep7
• Saranac Lake Family Health on Tuesday, March 9; Wednesday, March 10; Thursday, March 11; and Friday, March 12: https://tinyurl.com/273bbcd6
• Tupper Lake Family Health on Tuesday, March 9; Wednesday, March 10; and Thursday, March 11: https://tinyurl.com/5awhw69t
• Moriah Health Center on Friday, March 5; Thursday, March 11; and Friday, March 12: https://tinyurl.com/xbh7dt7z
The following Hudson Headwaters health centers are hosting vaccine clinics only open to New Yorkers age 65 or older:
• Schroon Lake Health Center on Thursday, March 11: https://tinyurl.com/pswn97be
• Ticonderoga Health Center on Wednesday, March 10: https://tinyurl.com/33z8y7uz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.