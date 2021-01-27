PLATTSBURGH — Another Town of Plattsburgh employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing is underway and the employee will be following Clinton County Health Department's isolation orders, a news release by the town said.
Team members who are being traced will be asked to get tested for the virus, Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
The latest employee who tested positive has been off-site for several days, Cashman said.
The latest release follows a previous positive case announced by the town Jan. 23. The release did not say whether the newest case stemmed from the earlier one.
Cashman reiterated that the Town of Plattsburgh's buildings and offices will remain locked to limit possible exposure to COVID-19. In the meantime, the town is encouraging residents to use the town's drop box to mail in items or use online services when possible.
Those admitted for entry will be based on appointments, deliveries and on a case-by-case basis.
Due to isolation and quarantining of “some team members we ask the public for patience as it may take longer to provide some services. We are temporally below our typical staffing levels,” Cashman said.
