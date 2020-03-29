PLATTSBURGH — One of the 14 people in Clinton County who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited many local businesses and central locations while symptomatic, health officials said Sunday.
Beekmantown Central School, SUNY Plattsburgh, Sawatdee Restaurant, Koto Restaurant, Eclipse Gym, Hannaford and a taxi company have been notified of the situation, according to a news release from the Clinton County Health Department.
During the time when this person was symptomatic, several visits were also made to Walmart as well, the department said.
Unfortunately, the person was unable to specify the exact times of day when he went to Walmart, but said he was there most days between March 11 and March 24, and that he used self-checkout.
Sheriff Investigating
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating financial transactions to further track the movements of this individual, the release said.
Health Department officials said Sunday that the person was ill and later tested and confirmed as positive. They said he was "active in the community while symptomatic."
Through standard contact tracing and with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Department, the several businesses visited by this individual were identified.
Notification of those with whom this person had contact began last Saturday.
Sheriff’s Deputies worked to pinpoint additional dates, locations and times and CCHD staff made phone calls to contacts.
Had Been in Hospital
The person, health officials said, had been in the hospital since last Tuesday evening. CCHD received test results last Thursday.
He was discharged home last Friday, and the Health Department issued an isolation order for him.
“This incident underscores the critical importance of staying home if ill, even if you have not been tested or do not believe you have COVID-19,” emphasized Erin Streiff, Director of Health Care Services for the Clinton County Health Department.
“It also represents the enormous challenge of containing a viral illness like COVID-19 without the full cooperation of the community.”
Town and City Concerned
Some of the places the infected person visited were in the Town of Plattsburgh.
Supervisor Michael Cashman expressed concern.
"We have a moral responsibility to one another to do what we can to stay healthy individually and as a community. I implore people to stay home!," Cashman said.
"Together, we must reduce the burden on our first responders and health care infrastructure. This is about flatting the curve. Be respectful of the essential personnel on the frontlines; from our healthcare workers who are tending to the sick to our grocery workers who are ensuring we can access food and other basic necessities. Social distance is our reality right now – adhere to it. Stay Home."
Other places visited by the person with COVID-19 are in the City of Plattsburgh.
Mayor Colin Read was also dismayed at the news.
"I am gravely concerned about the actions of some invulnerables that seem willing to risk the health of our most vulnerable population. In the absence of ubiquitous testing, which we don't yet have, to track down these people and then include in an exponentially growing network so many new contacts is overwhelming in itself," Read said.
"I have asked our residents to voluntarily impose curfews on themselves to ensure that we restrict any sort of travel to the provision of necessities, for job or education or volunteer or spiritual work, and to assist others in need. I would guess a voluntary curfew may not have worked on an individual who had symptoms but nonetheless chose to flit around the city like a bumble bee."
Health Information
The Health Department release said that being in the same location as someone with COVID-19 does not automatically put individuals at risk.
The highest risk is associated with close and prolonged (less than six feet for more than 10 minutes) contact.
Contact of shorter duration or interaction that is not close carries less risk. Having been in the same location without being near someone who is ill with COVID-19, poses a lower risk and is dependent on many factors.
“We understand that this information may be of limited comfort for those who fear they might have been exposed," Streiff said.
“We ask that anyone who experiences symptoms that include cough, fever or shortness of breath, consider themselves likely to have COVID-19. Then, take appropriate steps based upon your symptoms.”
Most people who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild symptoms that can be managed at home. Confer with your healthcare provider and follow their advice for managing symptoms, the department said.
Shortness of breath that becomes severe, chest pain, or a bluish color in the face or lips are serious symptoms that warrant a call to 911.
CCHD will continue to share information as it becomes available.
County Up To 14 Cases
To date, the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Clinton County is 14 including one inmate at the Clinton Correctional facility. There is additionally one probable case with a lab result of indeterminate.
Of those cases, five were in University of Vermont Healthcare Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. Three were in the Intensive Care Unit and two on the Progressive Care floor as of Friday.
There are numerous suspect cases who are symptomatic but unable to be tested at this time due to the shortage of test kits, the Health Department said.
Four of the lab confirmed cases have recovered.
There have been 0 deaths to date.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
