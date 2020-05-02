PLATTSBURGH — Concert halls might be closed over COVID-19, but the show still went on at Cumberland Head.
With his front porch decked out with stage decorations, 8-year-old Cooper Boire recently held a quarantine concert for friends and family.
Having taken piano lessons since he was 6 years old, Boire brought the instrument out for an open-air, socially distanced performance.
“We actually put that on our deck that was elevated,” Boire explained.
“So it looks like a stage and it was pretty cool. We had, like, a table that said ‘please remain six feet (apart)’ and that stuff. It was a pretty good time.”
SEATS SPACED APART
Keeping with safe-crowd guidelines during the pandemic, the audience was limited to six members: Grandpa Flash “Bampa” Kingsley, Grandma Linda “Nanny” Boire, neighbor John Walker, mom Katie Kalluche, stepdad Said Kalluche and little sister Sara Kalluche.
All seats for the show were spaced six feet apart on the lawn, with the stage an appropriate distance from the audience.
Along with a finale performance of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Cooper also performed the theme to the movie “Jurassic Park” and the song “Follow Me” from the video game “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”
“I’m really good at that one,” Cooper said of playing “Follow Me.”
THE BEST DAY
Nanny Linda Boire fondly remembered arriving at the show and seeing Cooper.
“I hadn't seen him since the stay-at-home started,” she said.
“When I arrived he was so excited and hollered ‘Nanny’ with a big grin on his face. It was the best day. I can't wait until I can give him a great big hug.”
FIRST REAL SHOW
Katie said she was very proud of her son for putting on the show.
“That was probably his first, real, official performance for a group of people,” she said, noting that he did have a bit of stage “nerves.”
“So I was just really proud of him overcoming that kind of fear because it was a pretty big crowd for him.”
IT’S REALLY WEIRD
Thinking of fun times with his grandparents before the pandemic, Cooper remembered trips to the barber shop, going to run errands and just relaxing at home with them watching TV.
Of the distancing brought on by the virus,” Cooper said that “It can be tough.”
“It’s a little weird not being in certain places I usually go to. It’s really weird, but at least it’s keeping me and my little sister and my family safe,” he said.
NEXT PERFORMANCE
A second show in the little concert series is in the works, with a new batch of relatives invited.
Cooper said that show is set to be even better than the first, which he explained was a bit quickly put together.
“My mom basically just looked at the weather and pulled out the nicest day when I didn't have much time to practice. So once we plan the schedule, I want to plan it way before time so I can have more songs and more practice on them,” he said.
