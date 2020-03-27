PLATTSBURGH — Sports are viewed in many ways.
Fun, relaxing, challenging and so many other words describe how people feel about the sports they have grown to love and play.
But there’s a problem.
There’s a void.
Baseball and softball fields?
Empty.
Tennis courts?
Empty.
Golf courses?
Empty.
The list goes on and on.
Places usually buzzing with spring athletes and their coaches and supporters are vacant.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken sports away from us all.
ODD TIMES
For athletes, there’s nothing to compete for in an organized fashion.
For coaches, there are no athletes to instruct and teach in a practice.
“I find myself still kind of looking online and finding things to use in practice and thinking about strategies,” AuSable Valley softball coach Neil Bowlen said.
“I have to snap myself out of it and say we may not be able to do that this year. It’s surreal. This part of my year is always so busy. It’s at a standstill now in terms of coaching.”
The sports world is in flux, and everyone is trying to adjust accordingly.
“We become so routine oriented with time because we teach all day and are in school all day and then have practice or a game this time of year,” Chazy baseball coach Brian Norcross said.
“This is such an odd time. For me and probably for a lot of people, this is a time of year I am normally thinking a lot about baseball, but right now, I am thinking about my family and staying healthy.”
MAKING ADJUSTMENTS
Section VII officially suspended all spring sports activities March 18, which means no practices, scrimmages or anything that would feature large groups of people getting together.
Nothing is canceled as of now, however, which has left coaches trying to do what they can to help their athletes from a distance.
“I have been looking up different videos and things to send my team so they can watch different things and hopefully learn something during this time where we can’t practice in an organized fashion,” Peru tennis coach Matt Mero said.
“I want the kids to have some type of normalcy, but it is health and safety first for everyone. This coronavirus goes well beyond the sports world.”
Seton Catholic outdoor track and field coach Kathy Champagne said it’s important for young adults to still be active and have a mental release in this new COVID-19 era that can create stress.
She has also found ways to use technology to communicate with her team members.
“I have been sending my team YouTube videos with different strengthening things they can do to stay in shape,” Champagne said.
“If their parents don’t want them outside or they don’t have a big yard, I have found things they can do in their living room. Core, hip mobility and things like that. We are lucky with technology. There are tons of resources out there. It’s just a matter of if you want to do it or not.”
CONCERN AND SYMPATHY
Naturally, the anxiety of not having a spring season exists at this time.
For senior athletes, there may not be one last opportunity to enjoy the sport they have played for years.
Bowlen talked about one of his seniors, Maddie Campbell, who had played a lot of summer ball as did many of the Patriots last summer, getting ready for this spring.
“It’s a real tough break for her, and I can only imagine how she feels because she put a lot of time in and played a lot of travel ball,” Bowlen said.
“We played travel ball with our AuSable Valley team this past summer to get ready for this year. We thought we were going to be ahead of the curve, and we ended up having a curve thrown at us with this virus.”
Along with the concern and sympathy for the seniors, coaches are keeping all their athletes in mind.
Afternoons after school typically feature practices or sporting events for many, but currently in this world held hostage by the novel coronavirus, there’s nothing.
“I worry about how kids are doing,” Norcross said.
“I can think of some of my own players. There are kids that look forward to that 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. practice time more than anything else during the day, and it’s not there right now.”
ROUTINES DISRUPTED
Whether it’s players or coaches, nothing is normal about this spring.
Springtime for many means getting back outside after the winter and not being cooped up inside.
Unfortunately for those wanting to get out, health officials are stressing to stay inside unless deemed essential.
“This all is really tough,” Moriah golf coach Lynn Galm said. “I love coaching golf, and it’s the highlight of my spring.”
2020 marks Galm’s 30th year of coaching golf.
The Vikings’ season is not slated to get underway until April 27, which is after local schools are tentatively scheduled to have students and teachers return to school.
“I hope the spread of this stops and we have a couple weeks where we can have a golf season,” Galm said. “We should have a week to prepare if we get back on April 20 like the date is set and will have one week to prepare, but we will see.”
‘IT’S UNSETTLING’
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association officially canceled its winter sports championships March 23 due to COVID-19.
The association simultaneously mentioned a decision regarding the fate of a spring sports season will be made on or prior to April 27.
All are optimistic there will be a season, but other events are starting to be axed.
“This is all chaotic, and it’s unsettling in a way to not be at practice,” Champagne said. “I keep getting emails, too, that say various invitationals we go to during the spring are canceled, which is certainly not an encouraging sign, but we need to take things one day at a time.”
WILLINGNESS TO ADAPT
If the spread of the coronavirus decreases and a return to normalcy can happen, a spring sports season, even shortened, would be welcomed.
“We would have to make some changes and go back to the drawing board in terms of schedules, but if that means we can have a season, I don’t think anyone would mind the hassle that would bring,” Norcross said.
“Optimistically, I hope there is at least some type of season because it's an empty feeling right now.”
Everyone, in the sports world or not, wants to have some sort of optimistic attitude with an invisible, minuscule virus taking its toll on society.
That sense of optimism is felt by plenty of coaches and athletes.
“Until they tell me it’s over, I am thinking we are playing and having a season,” Bowlen said.
“It’s as simple as that.”
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.