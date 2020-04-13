PLATTSBURGH — Donovan J. Clay, the second person to die of COVID-19 in Clinton County, is remembered by his wife as "an awesome person."
Kellie Patrick said her husband, who was 51, died Friday night, April 10 at University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
Clay went to the Emergency Room of the hospital on March 22 when he was having trouble breathing, Patrick said, and he was placed on a ventilator.
Patrick was able to visit him before he died.
"This is how it affects people," she said.
"Some people snap out of it, and some people don't."
Patrick said that her husband had traveled on a flight to New Orleans from March 3 to March 9 to attend the funeral of a cousin who died of non-COVID-19 reasons.
He became symptomatic about a week after he returned, she said.
Although Patrick can't say for sure that her husband contracted the virus on his trip, it is likely she believes, since they had been pretty good about social distancing.
"We haven't really been around anyone," she said.
Clay was the second person in the county to die of the virus.
An 80-year-old woman from Plattsburgh who entered the hospital on April 2, died on Friday as well.
There were 43 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday evening, according to the Clinton County Health Department.
Of those, 28 have recovered.
The first positive case in the county was recorded March 16.
The damage the contagion has caused is devastating to many, Patrick said.
"I just want people to realize how very very serious this is," she said.
Patrick is in the midst of setting up funeral arrangements for her husband, which is difficult given the restrictions of how many people can attend.
"I understand this is the way it is," she said, adding that she wishes her husband could have a proper service.
"It's just been tragic for everybody."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.