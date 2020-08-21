'AN AMAZING MAN': Family remembers John Dancoes as loving husband, father

PERU — Laura Johnson will remember her father as a loving, tenacious and amazing person.
John Dancoes, a 77-year-old short-term resident of Essex Center in Elizabethtown, was discharged from the nursing facility Monday, Aug. 17, and died Thursday after battling what eventually was determined to be COVID-19.
An apparent lack of communication following Dancoes' discharge left his family in the dark as to him being tested for COVID-19, but still sent him home to his Peru residence with his test still pending.
"All that we knew from the people at the Essex Center when we picked him up was he was a little confused on Monday," Johnson said.
Johnson felt that the Essex Center had plenty of opportunity to tell the family that he was tested on Monday and that all their residents had been tested and that he could have COVID-19.
"It's extremely frustrating and angering. I don't want this to happen to another family, and my dad would not either."
As of Friday evening, there were three deaths as well as 43 cases, including 27 nursing home residents and 16 staff members, linked to the Essex Center outbreak.
TRYING TO REHAB
Dancoes arrived at the Essex Center on July 27 after being treated for anemia at the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
"Since he had been bed-ridden, he became very weak and went to Essex Center for general strength rehab. It was to gain strength back so he could be a bit more independent again and get back to where he had been," Johnson said.
Dancoes was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in October 2013, which he was able to beat, but his cancer took a toll on his body, causing issues with his walking and breathing abilities.
"He took cancer on with stride and just beat it, but it aged him and beat him up," Johnson said. "He had dealt with health issues for multiple years after his cancer fight, which had made him weak, but in this recent visit to the Essex Center, the goal was to get back just to where he was prior to his recent hospital visit. He would have if it were not for COVID."
BACK HOME
Once Dancoes returned home, he was not himself.
His wife, Beverly, Johnson and her husband all realized there was a problem.
"We could not get him alert for more than one or two seconds," Johnson said. "He was sleeping almost constant. He barely drank. He drank a bit of Ensure. My mom managed to get a few bites of oatmeal into him. He was basically sleeping constantly."
Moving Dancoes from bed to his wheelchair, Johnson said, proved to be a challenging task and was another example of miscommunication between the Essex Center and Dancoes' family.
"It took my mom, my husband and myself to lift him from his chair to his bed. The discharge papers said he was only in need of a one-person transfer, but it took much more than that."
AMBULANCE CALLED
While in touch with a local VA clinic nurse, Wednesday, about her father's oxygen tank capacity as well as symptoms he was showcasing, Johnson was told that she should have her father tested for COVID-19 since he was a recent resident of the Essex Center.
With Johnson still on the phone, Dancoes presented additional troubling symptoms.
"When we were on the phone with her, he started vomiting, and that's when the nurse said to call the ambulance," Johnson said.
Dancoes had a 101-degree fever when he was taken to CVPH.
COVID-19 POSITIVE
Roughly three hours after Dancoes was taken to the hospital, the doctor overseeing him contacted Johnson and her mother to deliver unfortunate news.
"He told us my dad was positive for coronavirus and that he was intubated," Johnson said. "He said my dad was relying 100 percent on the intubation to breathe. He said he was very sick and kept stressing he was very sick."
Johnson asked the doctor some tough questions.
"He said if my dad was to survive and make it through this, he would be weaker than he has before, which meant he would have been bed-ridden."
After consultation among Johnson, her mother and brother, David, they decided to have the breathing tube turned off.
"We talked about how dad would never want to be like this, and if he were to survive, he would not want to be weaker," Johnson said. "He said to my mom in the past, 'Just let me go,' if it ever got this bad. He was not happy with the way he was dependent on everyone."
LAST GOODBYES
Members of CVPH found a way to allow Johnson and her mother to come visit Dancoes.
Utilizing proper personal-protective-equipment, that chance came to fruition late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.
"They had us come to the emergency room parking lot, and they gave us masks," Johnson said. "We walked in, and they directed us to the room. We put on the PPE and went in and were able to talk to him. We just talked to him for about five hours, and he continued on his own for about 12 hours. David was able to be with us through FaceTime."
Dancoes passed away at 11 a.m. Thursday.
"My father was an amazing man who had a strong will that was just to the point of sometimes being stubborn," Johnson said with a giggle. "He had an amazing tenacity, and whatever he did, he did it with all his heart.
"He always taught my brother and I to put in a full effort and be proud of whatever we did in life."
FRUSTRATION
Johnson and her family have had a difficult time coping with the loss of a loved one and frustration toward the Essex Center.
"My mom would try over and over to call, and there were stretches of days where she could not get through," Johnson said.
"We read how patients were depressed, and that makes sense because they are away from their families and dealing with health issues."
Johnson said she completely understood how in-person visitation could not be allowed, but she also stressed the importance of communication.
"On the discharge teleconference that we had (Aug. 13), my dad was included, and that was the last time we got to talk with him where he was cognitive," Johnson said.
"He said to my mom during that conversation that he had not heard from her in five days, and my mom said that she had tried calling every day but could not get through.
"My biggest frustration is there was no communication."
A LOVED FATHER
Dancoes was an assistant store manager at Montgomery Ward for many years, and he later worked in the same capacity for Hills and Ames.
Dancoes was also a job coach for the Advocacy Resource Center.
"He took great pride in that job and loved helping people," Johnson said.
Dancoes, whose birthday was Sunday, and his wife were set to travel to Oregon this past Tuesday and reside in an assisted living facility close to their son out west.
Beverly will still make that trip to Oregon following a 14-day precautionary quarantine stint that Johnson and her husband are also going through due to their close proximity to their loved one.
"Mom is still going to fly out after everything, and she will be with her grand kids and my brother, and that will help her get through this," Johnson said.
"We will miss my dad forever."
